The Nissan Almera (also known as the Versa in the United States) has been given a facelift, with changes to the B-segment sedan’s styling as well as some equipment revisions. This comes a little over three years after the Almera made its global debut back in April 2019.
The most noticeable change is seen at the front, with an updated version of the brand’s signature V-motion grille that features a black hexagonal piece with an array of horizontal slats bookended by silver trim pieces.
The more expressive front end also includes a revised apron with a wider lower intake and repositioned fog lamp sections, while the latest Nissan logo replaces the older design. Nissan also introduced a new 17-inch wheel design and Gray Sky Pearl paint for the mid-spec SV and range-topping SR variants, which are two of three available options – S is the base option.
As for the rear, it remains unchanged from before, and this is also true of the inside. The interior sports the same dashboard layout as the pre-facelift model, but there are some tweaks. For the base variant, a new optional S Plus package adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support to the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as 16-inch alloy wheels and a 60:40 split-folding rear seat bench.
Meanwhile, the SV gains a centre console with an armrest, a wireless phone charging pad and a new Chambray interior colour with the facelift. This complements standard items like 16-inch alloys, automatic LED headlamps as well as features that come with S Plus package.
The SR also gets the SV’s improvements, but its touchscreen infotainment system is larger at eight inches and includes Wi-Fi hotspot, NissanConnect services as well as six speakers (the others get just four). The range-topper also comes standard with 17-inch alloys, heated front seats and remote engine start.
Safety-wise, every variant comes with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist. Available safety technologies include Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, both added on with the SV, while the SR goes a step further by also including Intelligent Cruise Control (adaptive cruise control).
The Almera/Versa continues to be powered by a HR16DE 1.6 litre NA four-cylinder petrol engine with 124 PS (122 hp) and 154 Nm of torque – with a choice of a five-speed manual (S only) or Xtronic CVT. This is different from the Almera we get in Malaysia (currently in pre-facelift form), which packs a HR10DET 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit offering 100 PS (99 hp) and 152 Nm, with only a CVT being the available transmission.
Comments
if they can lose the odd black plastic “aesthetic signature design” thing at the C pillar that would be great.
Great or not, you also wont buy lah..ask so much
(Like) nissan almera
(Dislike) honda city
Turbo 3 cylinder engine gets cheaper roadtax(-rm60) less fuel consumption (when slow) and higher torque to pick up but higher car price and maintenance cost, engine noticable vibrates if no mounting stabilizer installed(ativa).
The 1.5na 4 cylinder engine gives slightly higher hp but lower torque than the turbo. Problem is less people willing to pay rm90k+ for 1.0 turbo b segment almera. They rather buy high specs 1.5na vios or city because the power is more or less the same.
Maybe last called dy for vios and city with 1.5na engine. Next gen possibly using turbo dy before moving into EV car era.
At USA, Nissan Almera start @ est. $15.5k/RM73k+
Only the high spec SR get adaptive cruise control, est. 19k$ / RM89k
Here Malaysia get better 1.0Turbo, low rev Max Torque relax city driving.
Should get the facelift and features soon.
Like – Almera
Dislike – Vios
Both Vios and Almera are nice
I have always wondered why the Almera did not get traction here. For me, the white interior was a big ask! Otherwise, the car looks the part, and the 1.0T three cylinder pot seemed responsive enough at the test drive I had.
Why? Simple. Because you folks whacked another brand 1.xL 3cyl turbo engine til the cows come home so much so that people who were unconvinced still still bought that car and those that got swayed by false advertisement tarred all those similar styled engines with the same brush no matter which brand it is.
So in some sense, your marketing gimmick to badmouth was a success…. too successful, in fact, that even Japanese brands are suffering that misperception. This is called Friendly Fire. Next time think before you shoot.
Decision making disaster for selling 1.0L turbo engine with a meagre 100hp in Malaysia.
Dulu Nissa Latio 1.6L, RM87k to 1.8L RM99k
It didn’t sell well too.
https://paultan.org/2008/02/04/nissan-latio-16-and-18-short-test-drive-experience/
Bring it here, at least have chance to compete with vios n city…1.0T 3cylinders is dying, TCM marketing department doesn’t do homework