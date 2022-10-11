In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 11 October 2022 11:46 am / 12 comments

The Nissan Almera (also known as the Versa in the United States) has been given a facelift, with changes to the B-segment sedan’s styling as well as some equipment revisions. This comes a little over three years after the Almera made its global debut back in April 2019.

The most noticeable change is seen at the front, with an updated version of the brand’s signature V-motion grille that features a black hexagonal piece with an array of horizontal slats bookended by silver trim pieces.

The more expressive front end also includes a revised apron with a wider lower intake and repositioned fog lamp sections, while the latest Nissan logo replaces the older design. Nissan also introduced a new 17-inch wheel design and Gray Sky Pearl paint for the mid-spec SV and range-topping SR variants, which are two of three available options – S is the base option.

As for the rear, it remains unchanged from before, and this is also true of the inside. The interior sports the same dashboard layout as the pre-facelift model, but there are some tweaks. For the base variant, a new optional S Plus package adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support to the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as 16-inch alloy wheels and a 60:40 split-folding rear seat bench.

Meanwhile, the SV gains a centre console with an armrest, a wireless phone charging pad and a new Chambray interior colour with the facelift. This complements standard items like 16-inch alloys, automatic LED headlamps as well as features that come with S Plus package.

The SR also gets the SV’s improvements, but its touchscreen infotainment system is larger at eight inches and includes Wi-Fi hotspot, NissanConnect services as well as six speakers (the others get just four). The range-topper also comes standard with 17-inch alloys, heated front seats and remote engine start.

Safety-wise, every variant comes with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist. Available safety technologies include Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, both added on with the SV, while the SR goes a step further by also including Intelligent Cruise Control (adaptive cruise control).

The Almera/Versa continues to be powered by a HR16DE 1.6 litre NA four-cylinder petrol engine with 124 PS (122 hp) and 154 Nm of torque – with a choice of a five-speed manual (S only) or Xtronic CVT. This is different from the Almera we get in Malaysia (currently in pre-facelift form), which packs a HR10DET 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit offering 100 PS (99 hp) and 152 Nm, with only a CVT being the available transmission.