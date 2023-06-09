Nissan Almera, Leaf, Serena and X-Trail Tokyo Auto Salon KL Edition – one-off dressed-up cars for sale

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 9 June 2023 1:45 pm / 1 comment

ETCM is one of two official car brand distributors present at the Tokyo Auto Salon KL 2023 event that opens to the public today, and the Nissan representative is not just selling Nismo and Impul official merchandise – there are dressed-up cars here, and you can even buy them.

There are four cars at MITEC – the Almera, Leaf, Serena and X-Trail – are all are badged “Tokyo Auto Salon KL Edition”. ETCM having a booth here and displaying cars is already a surprise, and we were shocked to hear that these are all one-offs, and they’re for sale.

The “Shinjuku-style” Almera TAS KL Edition is the eye-catching one here, as the B-segment sedan is already a sharp and sporty design to begin with. The TAS KL Edition wears a smart “Nardo Grey” style paintjob (ETCM calls it Storm Grey) with a black roof. The two-tone job is matched with a set of 17-inch Nismo wheels that are also two-tone, wrapped with 215/45 Goodyear rubber.

The alloys really improve the looks of the N18 Almera, which rolls on 16-inch rims for the entire range, so this is a fresh look. It looks good, perfectly matching the Tomei Aero Package that consists of a front bumper spoiler, side skirts and rear bumper spoilers. Also included is the Tomei GT Wing, which is an option for the stock cars. The stance is good even without lowered suspension, which is very uncommon.

The boot spoiler and front grille are in gloss black to match the roof, and there are small “TAS KL Edition” stickers on the front wings and boot. Inside, the Almera TAS KL Edition gets black Nappa leather seats with red stitching, plus black leatherette on the dashboard with red stitching. Finally, there are “Tango” door handle protectors. Yours for RM105,888, which is exactly RM10k more than the stock VLT top variant. What do you think?

There’s a Nissan Leaf TAS KL Edition next to the Almera, and the “Akihabara-style” EV also comes in a grey-black two-tone scheme, with the addition of red highlights on the front lip and side skirts. The facelifted Leaf doesn’t come with a bodykit though (despite looking very Nismo), but the TAS KL stickers and door handle protectors are present. The one-off is selling for RM168,888, which is the same price as a regular unit.

The “Ginza-Style” Nissan Serena TAS KL Edition is based on the highest spec Premium Highway Star version of the facelifted C27, launched in July 2022. The showcar sports a silver-black two-tone paintjob, an Impul bodykit, 18-inch Impul wheels (with 225/40 tyres), an Impul logo and TAS Edition stickers.

The MPV’s interior comes in two-tone burgundy-black combination Nappa leather and there are also door handle protectors. This one-off showcar is going for RM172,888, which is a RM10k premium.

Finally, the “Roppongi-Style” Nissan X-Trail TAS KL Edition comes in the same black-silver theme, a Tomei aerokit, gloss black front grille, roof spoiler, 18-inch Nismo LMX6 alloys with 235/55 tyres, maroon Nappa leather seats, maroon leatherette dashboard and knee pads, plus the TAS KL stickers and door handle protectors. Yours for RM161,888.

What do you think of ETCM’s Tokyo Auto Salon KL 2023 Edition cars? Sure, there are no performance upgrades but the cars look very well executed to me, especially the Almera, and the parts used are from top Nissan tuners such as Impul, Tomei and Nismo. One-of-one bragging rights too.

GALLERY: Nissan Tokyo Auto Salon KL Edition cars