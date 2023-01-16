In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 January 2023 10:30 am / 6 comments

If you’re a fan of the Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS), you can look forward to sampling some of the buzz later this year without leaving the country. Malaysia will be getting its edition of the annual tuning and modification show later this year, with Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2023 set to take place this June 9-11 at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

The announcement of the show was made following the signing ceremony between San Ei Corporation and event organiser MUSE Group in Tokyo ahead of the 2023 edition of the show.

“We are delighted to secure the exclusive license to the Tokyo Auto Salon and it is an honour to be shortlisted by San Ei Corporation, the owner of the Tokyo Auto Salon intellectual property, to be their partner outside Japan. Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur will be the only licensed franchise directly under the brand in the world. The event will lend a helping hand in re-invigorating the aftermarket industry, hard hit by the pandemic,” said Riduwan Matni, the CEO of MUSE Group.

MUSE previously organised the Tokyo Auto Salon Singapore in 2013 ,which attracted over 70,000 visitors to the event. The company said that visitors to the KL show can expect to see unique cars on display as well as the presence of Japanese race queens, a common sight at TAS over the years. The company is expecting over 150,000 visitors to attend the inaugural event.

Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2023 will be held on June 9-11 at MITEC. Entrance fee is priced at RM40/day and tickets can be secured online, with ticket purchases made before the event day enjoying a 10% discount. The company said that ticketing details will be announced in due course.