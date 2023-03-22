In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 22 March 2023 12:24 pm / 0 comments

Back in January, it was announced that the Tokyo Auto Salon was coming to town in the form of Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur (TASKL) 2023, with the Malaysian edition of the annual Japanese tuning and modification show set to take place this June 9-11 at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Now, the event has been officially launched, with event organisers Muse Group Asia and Element X Strategies, along with TAS intellectual property owner San Ei Corporation, also announcing updates on the show during the launching ceremony.

The show, a satellite event modeled identically after TAS, will cover a total floor space of 130,000 sq ft and is expected to draw 150,000 visitors from within Malaysian and the ASEAN region. More than 50% of the floor space has already been filled, and exhibitors already confirmed for the show include Red Springs, which will curate the 4×4 exhibits, Hot Wheels, EMMA Malaysia and Soon Soon Garage. Regional auto players joining the event include Option 4 Wheel from Thailand and Adtory-Minshing Automotives from China.

That’s not all. A number of tier-1 exhibitors and Japanese tuners, including the likes of Top Secret, Spoon, HKS and GReddy, will also be present at the show, showcasing a fleet of specially-imported show-stopping cars from Japan. To add to the allure, TASKL will also feature a beautiful line-up of race queens from Japan, and there will also be a number of performances and workshops specially curated for the show.

“We are confident that the robust interest from motor enthusiasts and automotive brands alike will welcome the Tokyo Auto Salon coming to the shores of Malaysia. We believe this event can become the spark in re-invigorating the aftermarket industry, which has faced numerous challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic and is now on the road towards recovery, and look forward to hosting a show every bit worthy of the Tokyo Auto Salon prestige,” said Muse Group Asia CEO Riduwan Matni.

Also present at the launch Junichi Fukui, the director-general of the Tokyo Auto Salon Federation, who said that the intention of bringing TAS outside of Japan was to garner greater exposure for its members and to tap into new and emerging markets.

“The Kuala Lumpur show will bring a more international flair with the display of locally-modified vehicles and exhibits featuring Malaysian and ASEAN-engineered accessories and performance parts as well as services. The show’s greater objective is to create a vibrant and viable platform for our members and potential regional manufacturers to engage in business,” he said.

Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2023 will be held on June 9-11 at MITEC. Tickets are priced at RM60 and RM28 per day for adults and children respectively, but during the early bird ticket sales period (March 18-30) will enjoy a 30% discount, making them RM40 and RM18 per day for adults and children.

Early bird ticket buyers will also be in the running for a lucky draw to win two pairs of an all-expense paid trip to the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan in 2024. Tickets are available online until the day of show from the official website.