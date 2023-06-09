In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 June 2023 5:03 pm / 2 comments

If you’re a big fan of Initial D, you’ll want to check out this line-up of replica cars inspired by the manga and anime series that is currently on display at Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2023.

For many enthusiasts, the popular franchise served as a gateway to the world of iconic JDM cars. With each race, we’re introduced to a new opponent and car that Takumi Fujiwara must beat in a race while driving his trusty Panda Trueno.

That hero car in its signature black and white colour scheme is joined on the show floor by many other memorable cars like the Mazda RX-7’s of the Akagi RedSuns, various Honda Civics, Nissan GT-Rs and more.

There’s also a handy list of characters and the cars they drive in Initial D that you can refer to in case your memory of the franchise has gotten a little rusty over the years.

You’ve seen the cars in the manga and watched them move in the anime. Now see them in real life at Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2023, which is currently ongoing at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from June 9-11.