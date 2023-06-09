Nissan Skyline GT-R J-Tune – special Nismo-restored R34 for Tunku Panglima Johor; only one of its kind

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 9 June 2023 6:01 pm / 1 comment

V-Spec, M-Spec, Z-Tune. These are famous variants of the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R that exist, some of which are quite rare. However, the J-Tune you see here is exceptionally special because only one exists and it was made for one person: His Highness Tunku Abdul Rahman Hassanal Jefri ibni Sultan Ibrahim (also known as Prince Jefri Ibrahim), a member of the Johor royal family.

The J-Tune is the first car to come out of the Nismo Restored Car programme and was created at Nismo’s Omori factory in Yokohama. Through the programme, customers can send their car in to be restored to factory condition or enhanced according to their requirements.

This car followed the latter path and was stripped down before being rebuilt from the ground up. The car’s chassis was reinforced, while certain body panels like the bonnet, rear diffuser and fenders were made from carbon-fibre and specially painted.

The front bumper is unique as it has a J-Tune engraving on the base of the registration plate, and the car is painted white with a red accent strip around the lower body. You’ll also notice the J-Tune graphics that help make the car even more identifiable.

Approximately 3,900 parts were also carefully selected and restored before they are installed in the car, including all exterior and interior trims, the infotainment system, gauges and upholstery. Certain parts are more unique than others like the gear knob, safety harness and bucket seats with J-Tune branding.

Meanwhile, the RB26DETT 2.6 litre turbocharged straight-six engine is bored up to 2.8 litres, but it isn’t mentioned how much power it makes – it’s claimed to have the highest power tuning offered by Nismo. A special plaque on the engine cover identifies the engine as specially built and tuned for the use of Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

With the rest of the powertrain assembled, the car is placed on a static dyno to validate its performance, with a test drive also carried out by professional drivers to ensure it drives well on the road. Those BBS RI-D wheels are painted in a bespoke colour and behind them are carbon ceramic brake rotors.

The J-Tune is currently on display at Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2023, which is ongoing from now until Sunday at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). Head on over to see this one-of-a-kind Skyline in person.