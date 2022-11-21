In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 21 November 2022 1:15 pm / 7 comments

I think the Nissan Almera is a handsome little sedan, probably the best-looking of the current B-segment crop, and a huge departure from the bulbous previous model. Looks aside, the turbocharged engine – a 1.0 litre unit with 100 PS/152 Nm – is also a big shift from both the old Almera and the class norm in Malaysia.

It looks good as it is, but Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) recently introduced a bodykit package for the Almera to spice things up. This time around, it’s not Nismo or Impul, but Tomei branded. Tomei is a Japanese tuner/racing outfit that has been around since the 1960s and has a long-time association with Nissan, although it also works on other marques.

Those who know Tomei might be salivating at the thought of them working on the fourth-gen N18 Almera, but as usual, it’s just a bodykit. A good looking one though, one that’s noticeable but subtle. The Tomei Aero Package for the Almera consists of a front bumper spoiler, side skirts and rear bumper spoilers.

The front piece is a lip with black innards and a Tomei logo at the centre. The side skirts are also two-tone – body coloured and black – while the rear bumper add-ons are on the sides only, as opposed to a full-width single piece. The body-coloured diffuser and carbon-style print surrounds are already on the standard car.

Also already present on the top Almera VLT before the Tomei kit is the black boot lid spoiler. If you get the Almera VL or VLP with the Tomei kit, ETCM will throw in the boot lid spoiler. Want more spoiler? A Tomei GT Wing is a RM1,400 option that’s not shown here.

Bodykit aside, the Tomei package for the VL/VLP includes the boot lid spoiler, “ICE Cool tinting” and sports pedals (includes foot rest). The package for the range-topping VLT includes the bodykit, tinting, sports pedals, door handle protectors, kick plates and door visors. The package is worth RM8,000 (for all variants), but the current ETCM promotion is dangling the Tomei pack for RM1,000.

The Almera is priced at RM83,888 on-the-road without insurance for the VL, RM89,888 for the VLP and RM95,888 for the range-topping VLT. What do you think of this Tomei kit and the Almera?