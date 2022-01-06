In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 6 January 2022 2:09 pm / 3 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announced that the Nissan X-Trail and Serena S-Hybrid will now be offered in Monarch Orange and Radiant Red respectively in time for the Chinese New Year. The new metallic hues are both lifted off the Almera‘s colour palette.

Curiously, the paint options are only available on selected variants – in this case, the X-Trail 2.0 Mid petrol and the range-topping Serena S-Hybrid Premium Highway Star. The distributor assures that all cars painted in these colours will be of 2022 stock, so you won’t have to worry about snagging an older unit.

As the variant name suggests, the 2.0 Mid sits in the middle of the local X-Trail lineup, coming with LED headlights, 17-inch grey alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, seven leather seats with front power adjustment, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 360-degree camera system with Intelligent Moving Object Detection (i-MOD) and a hands-free power tailgate.

Safety-wise, it gets six airbags, stability control, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring (autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control is only offered on the 2.5 and Hybrid models). Power comes from a MR20DD 2.0 litre direct-injected engine that sends 144 PS and 200 Nm of torque to the front wheels through an Xtronic CVT. The 2.0 Mid is priced at RM139,643.

The Serena S-Hybrid Premium Highway Star is equipped with LED headlights, 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone auto climate control with rear controls and vents, seven leather seats with second-row captain’s chairs, a 6.75-inch touchscreen Clarion head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and hands-free powered sliding doors.

Safety kit includes six airbags, stability control and an i-MOD-equipped 360-degree camera. The MPV is powered by a mild hybrid version of the MR20DD, pushing out 150 PS and 200 Nm to the front wheels via the same Xtronic CVT. The Radiant Red version of the Serena S-Hybrid comes with a black roof and is priced at RM152,103; all prices mentioned are on-the-road without insurance inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) rebate until June 30.

GALLERY: Nissan X-Trail 2.0L 2WD Mid

