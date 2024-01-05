Nissan Almera Kuro Edition – gloss black trim, rims; new Glacier Grey colour, black Tomei bodykit for RM1k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / January 5 2024 12:30 pm

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announced the Nissan Almera Kuro Edition. Kuro means black in Japanese, and the B-segment sedan wears black trim on a new exterior body colour for 2024, Glacier Grey.

At the most basic level, the Almera Kuro Edition comes with a gloss black front grille and black alloy wheels (15-inch on the VL and 16-inch on the VLP/VLT). Customers can add then add on the Kuro Package or Kuro GT Package.

The Kuro Package builds on the Tomei aerokit that has been offered by ETCM for some time now, offering the five pieces (front/rear bumper spoiler, side skirts, boot lid spoiler) in gloss black. The bodykit is bundled with ‘Ice Cool’ window tint, sport pedals, kicking plate, door handle protectors and door visors.

The Kuro GT Package adds on a more prominent Tomei GT wing in black and 16-inch two-tone Impul Racing wheels. Note that the Kuro GT Package is limited to 300 vehicle sets and it’s exclusively available as an add-on to the VLP and VLT Kuro Package.

“The Nissan Almera Turbo embodies what we at ETCM aspire to offer – high-tech, high-value products that are not only affordable to own, but also fun to drive and economical to run. With the enhancements of the Kuro Edition, the Almera Turbo is now more visually striking than ever and we are confident that it will receive the attention it deserves as the most complete sedan in the B-segment,” said Christopher Tan, ETCM’s director of sales and marketing.

Besides looking good for a B-sedan, the N18 Almera also offers something different under the hood – a turbo engine. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo engine has 100 PS/152 Nm and is paired to a CVT automatic.

AEB is standard across the board and has been so from launch, while top variants get the full Nissan Safety Shield pack and a 360-degree camera. There’s also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a digital meter cluster.

The Nissan Almera Kuro Edition starts at RM83,888 (no price premium), and ETCM is offering a launch promo where you can get the Kuro Package for just RM1,000 (list price RM8,000), or the Kuro GT Package for an extra RM500 over the regular Kuro Package (list price add-on RM3,200). The latter sounds like great value and is limited to 300 sets.

The Kuro Edition without the bodykit is priced the same as standard, which is RM83,888 for the VL, RM89,888 for the VLP and RM95,888 for the VLT, all on the road without insurance. This means that the top Almera with the Kuro GT Package is still below RM100k. Monthly instalments start from RM658.

