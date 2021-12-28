In Cars, GAC, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 December 2021 2:13 pm / 11 comments

The GAC brand has officially landed in Malaysia, with the first model being introduced here being the GS3. Making its launch debut today, sales and aftersales of the B-segment SUV are handled by Warisan Tan Chong Automotif (WTCA), a subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings which entered into an exclusive agreement with GAC Motor International on November 30, 2021.

The GAC GS3 arrives in facelifted form as a fully-imported (CBU) model, and is available in two trim levels, starting with the Standard that is priced at RM88,800 and followed by the Premium at RM96,800. These are on-the-road prices without insurance and factor in the sales tax exemption (50%) that has been extended through June 30, 2022.

Each purchase is accompanied by a five-year/150,000-km warranty as well as five free labour services applicable within three years/100,000 km. The Standard variant can be had in Lunar Grey, Ivory White or Starlight Silver, while the Premium gets two two-tone paint schemes of Rosefinch Red and Ivory White – both with black roofs – as well as a single monotone option of Lunar Grey with a body-coloured roof.

In terms of dimensions, the GS3 measures 4,358 mm long, 1,825 mm wide, 1,660 mm/1,685 mm tall (with/without roof rails) and has a wheelbase spanning 2,560 mm. Compared to the popular Proton X50, which also occupies the same B-segment SUV space, the GS3 occupies a larger footprint in terms of length (+28 mm), width (+25 mm) and height (+51 mm/76 mm), but loses out in terms of wheelbase (-40 mm) – it’s the same story with the Honda HR-V too.

Other details include a boot space of 356 litres, which can be expanded to 780 litres when the 60:40-split rear seats are folded flat. The GS3 also gets MacPherson struts at the front, a rear torsion beam, all around disc brakes and electric power steering.

Regardless of trim level, the GS3 is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 114 PS (113 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via an Aisin-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, with the rated fuel consumption being 6.9 l/100 km (14.5 km/l) followed the NEDC standard.

As for equipment, the Standard gets 17-inch alloy wheels (with 215/60 profile tyres), halogen projector headlamps, LED taillights, power adjustable side mirrors, fabric and leatherette upholstery, an Eco drive mode, manual air-conditioning (with a PM2.5 air filter), manual front seats, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and phone mirroring support.

On the safety front, the Standard comes with four airbags, ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Programme, brake assist, hill start assist, hill descent control, blind spot monitoring, a rearview camera and Isofix child seat anchors.

The Premium builds upon the Standard and is distinguished from the outside by its front fog lamps, power-folding side mirrors, shark fin antenna, and with the mentioned colour schemes, a roof, roof rails and side mirror caps in black.

Other features that are added to the Premium include a 3.5-inch LCD instrument cluster display, keyless entry and engine start, purely leatherette upholstery, a second-row centre seat headrest and armrest as well as two more airbags (for a total of six).

Car buyers who are interested in the GS3 can check out the SUV at the new and dedicated GAC showroom located at Lot 72, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, 51200 Kuala Lumpur. According to WTCA, more showrooms are planned outside of Klang Valley in the future.

With a price range not exceeding RM100k, the GS3’s closest rival ringgit-wise is the X50, with other B-segment SUVs like the HR-V and Mazda CX-3 being priced above that point. What are your thoughts on the GS3?