2024 Nissan Almera FL launched in the Philippines – 1.0L turbo petrol in three variants, RM70k-96k

In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 14 July 2023 10:55 am / 3 comments

2023 Nissan Almera facelift, Thailand market

The 2024 Nissan Almera facelift has been launched in the Philippines, following the model’s Thailand market debut in May this year. Three variants are offered in the country – the 1.0 EL Turbo manual at PHP 839,000 (RM69,975), the 1.0 VE Turbo CVT at PHP 1,059,000 (RM88,323) and the 1.0 VL Turbo CVT at PHP 1,149,000 (RM95,797), reports Autoindustriya.

As such, there is one engine on offer for the facelifted Almera in the Philippines market, which is the 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. This outputs 100 PS at 5,000 rpm and 152 Nm of torque from 2,400 rpm to 4,000 rpm, mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox as on the base variant (with marginally more torque at 160 Nm) or an Xtronic CVT for the other two variants.

Safety equipment for the 2024 Almera in the Philippines consists of six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, vehicle dynamic control (stability control), Isofix child seat anchor points and hill start assist.

Also available are assistance systems including blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist, around-view monitor (360-degree camera) and autonomous emergency braking. Additionally, the top VL variant gets a tyre pressure monitoring system.

2023 Nissan Almera facelift, Thailand market

Equipment on the base EL variant is a set of analogue instrument gauges and a small multi-information display, while the VE and VL variants get an analogue and digital combination panel with a seven-inch multi-information display. For infotainment, the upper range VE and VL variants get an eight-inch touchscreen unit that supports Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto along with USB connectivity; the EL gets a double-DIN head unit with Bluetooth, USB and auxiliary audio connectivity.

Available for the 2024 Almera facelift in the Philippines is the Nissan Connect Services suite, which is compatible with Apple iOS and Android mobile devices.

This enables owners to remotely connect with the vehicle and receive theft alerts, vehicle health reports, remote engine start/stop functionality, maintenance reminders, remote horn and light activation, speed alerts, the MyCar Finder vehicle locator, and an automatic collision notification and an SOS emergency call button enables the driver to contact emergency services in the event of an accident.

GALLERY: 2023 Nissan Almera facelift, Thailand market

