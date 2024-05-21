ETCM previews Nissan e-Power hybrid at Malaysia Autoshow 2024 – coming to sixth-gen Serena MPV?

ETCM previews Nissan e-Power hybrid at Malaysia Autoshow 2024 – coming to sixth-gen Serena MPV?

At the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) is showcasing Nissan’s e-Power hybrid system in a Nissan Kicks. Both were never offered in Malaysia, with the latter previously teased in ETCM’s Chinese New Year greeting video over two years ago.

In the time since then, the Kicks entered its second generation in March this year. However, the car shown at the event is not the latest but the facelifted first-generation model that first made its debut back in May 2020.

It’s not known if the Kicks will ever be launched here and we honestly don’t expect that to happen given the age of the model being previewed. As such, true focal point of ETCM’s showcase is the e-Power hybrid system.

In the Kicks, the setup consists of a HR12DE 1.2 litre three-cylinder petrol engine rated at 79 PS and 103 Nm of torque that acts solely as a generator for a 1.57 kWh battery located under the front seats.

Said battery powers a front-mounted EM57 electric motor with 129 PS (95 kW) and 260 Nm. Unlike other hybrid systems, the engine does not drive the wheels, with the electric motor being the primary means of getting the crossover moving.

The e-Power system is also used in other Nissan models such as the Serena, which is due for an update here. The MPV entered its sixth generation in November 2022 and was spotted undergoing testing in Malaysia last March.

Perhaps ETCM’s e-Power showcase at the Malaysia Autoshow is an indicator we will finally get Nissan’s unorthodox hybrid system in the Serena in the (hopefully) near future? We did suggest this in a post from earlier this year, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

  Bieight8 on May 21, 2024 at 3:37 pm

    No sure what they are trying to achieve by showing outdated models and tech…

  kyosho on May 21, 2024 at 6:27 pm

    TCM just move all showroom models to the show

