Perodua hybrid tech to be at Malaysia Autoshow 2024?

Posted in Local News, Perodua / By

The upcoming Malaysia Autoshow 2024 will feature Perodua at the event, and a promotional image suggests that the national carmaker is set to bring a hybrid powertrain technology display to the show.

While the presence of a hybrid model among Perodua’s line-up of models was represented by the Ativa Hybrid, that was essentially a rebadged Daihatsu Rocky e-Smart Hybrid that was being trialled on a subscription basis.

The carmaker has previously stated that its first hybrid will be launched as variant in a full model change, which rules out the aforementioned Ativa as the crossover premiered in 2021, and a next-gen model will be some way off. The Myvi, too, is fairly recent in its facelift, which was launched late-2021, and the Axia is even newer.

Daihatsu Rocky e-Smart Hybrid powertrain (left); Malaysia Autoshow 2024 promotional image (right)

Its use of a hatchback shape for the hybrid technology showcase would likely take a more generic form rather than one that is model-specific, though if we were to deduce from the image here, the technology display could represent a system with a battery pack that takes up more of the floor, and is therefore considerably larger than that of the Rocky e-Smart Hybrid.

Another possibility is the B-segment SUV codenamed D66B, which is closely related to the Toyota Yaris Cross, being a Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA)-based model. This has been recently tipped for a Malaysian launch in April, which has come and gone, though this model also fits the hybrid billing.

A hybrid variant is available in Indonesia, which packs a 2NR-VEX 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder with 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 121 Nm from 4,000 to 4,800 rpm and an electric traction motor that is rated at 80 PS (79 hp or 59 kW) and 141 Nm.

Comments

  Alan on May 13, 2024 at 11:37 am

    Nice if they are making a range extender REEV (e-smart or e-power system but with a larger battery pack)

    Dah Menang Semua on May 13, 2024 at 5:13 pm

      In reality, Toyota 5th-gen hybrid
      consume almost/ sometimes better
      than E-POWER / I-MMD
      TC still sleeping..

  pertyu on May 13, 2024 at 12:06 pm

    P2 tech? Sound more like Daihatsu tech.

    Dah Menang Semua on May 13, 2024 at 5:11 pm

      U want call Toyota hybrid
      also technically not wrong
      People buy P2 for Japan tech

  ioma on May 13, 2024 at 12:16 pm

    What hybrid tech? It’s a breakthrough if they can fix the dashcam issue.

  Hong Yee Hong on May 13, 2024 at 12:38 pm

    Tired of the bad driving experience of P2’s CVT. Hope that the hybrid can compensate to that.

