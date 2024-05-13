Perodua hybrid tech to be at Malaysia Autoshow 2024?

Posted in Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / May 13 2024 11:31 am

The upcoming Malaysia Autoshow 2024 will feature Perodua at the event, and a promotional image suggests that the national carmaker is set to bring a hybrid powertrain technology display to the show.

While the presence of a hybrid model among Perodua’s line-up of models was represented by the Ativa Hybrid, that was essentially a rebadged Daihatsu Rocky e-Smart Hybrid that was being trialled on a subscription basis.

The carmaker has previously stated that its first hybrid will be launched as variant in a full model change, which rules out the aforementioned Ativa as the crossover premiered in 2021, and a next-gen model will be some way off. The Myvi, too, is fairly recent in its facelift, which was launched late-2021, and the Axia is even newer.

Daihatsu Rocky e-Smart Hybrid powertrain (left); Malaysia Autoshow 2024 promotional image (right)

Its use of a hatchback shape for the hybrid technology showcase would likely take a more generic form rather than one that is model-specific, though if we were to deduce from the image here, the technology display could represent a system with a battery pack that takes up more of the floor, and is therefore considerably larger than that of the Rocky e-Smart Hybrid.

Another possibility is the B-segment SUV codenamed D66B, which is closely related to the Toyota Yaris Cross, being a Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA)-based model. This has been recently tipped for a Malaysian launch in April, which has come and gone, though this model also fits the hybrid billing.

A hybrid variant is available in Indonesia, which packs a 2NR-VEX 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder with 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 121 Nm from 4,000 to 4,800 rpm and an electric traction motor that is rated at 80 PS (79 hp or 59 kW) and 141 Nm.

