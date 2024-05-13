GWM Malaysia to showcase Tank 300 and Haval H6 Hybrid SUVs at Malaysia Autoshow 2024 next week

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 13 2024 8:21 pm

In a post on its Facebook page, Great Wall Motor Malaysia has indicated that it will be showcasing the GWM Tank 300 and the Haval H6 Hybrid at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, which takes place next week. Both vehicles have been previewed in the past, but this is the first time that they will be displayed to the public.

Initially slated to arrive here in Q3, the Tank 300’s Malaysian introduction has now been pushed up to Q2, which means that its market debut should be very soon, possibly even at the show itself. It is expected that we will be getting the non-hybrid 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine version of the boxy-looking off-road SUV.

Here, the powertrain offers 220 PS (217 hp or 162 kW) and 380 Nm in the way of output, and delivers drive via an eight-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system, the latter with 2H, 4H, 4L functions as well as front and rear differential locks. Earlier this month, GWM Malaysia offered an estimated pricing for the Tank 300, with the model expected to retail for around RM258,000.

As for the Haval H6 Hybrid, expect to see what should be the definite iteration for our market at the event. It was previewed here last year, but according to GWM Malaysia, the units shown then were not representative of the final version, with the actual kit and trim for Malaysia being that seen on RHD examples presented for viewing in China recently.

Specifications aren’t expected to differ much from that outlined during the 2023 preview, and so the H6 Hybrid will be powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine offering 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 230 Nm of torque, working in combination with an electric motor rated at 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) and 300 Nm to offer a total system output of 243 PS (240 hp or 179 kW) and 530 Nm, delivered to the wheels via the automaker’s two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

There has been no indicative pricing as yet for the H6 HEV, but there should be some clarity on this next week when it makes its first public showing. The H6 Hybrid was originally supposed to debut here in Q2 this year, but its introduction has now been pushed back to Q3. The SUV will go on sale here as a fully-imported (CBU) model initially, but CKD local assembly is set to follow at EP Manufacturing’s (EPMB) plant in Melaka.

GALLERY: GWM Haval H6 Hybrid RHD Malaysian-specification previewed in China

GALLERY: GWM Tank 300 RHD, Malaysian preview

