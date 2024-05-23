Mitsubishi at 2024 Malaysia Autoshow, until May 26 – interactive activities, rebates, and trade-in deals

Posted in Local News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / May 23 2024 4:32 pm

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is taking part in the 2024 Malaysia Autoshow that is happening throughout this week until Sunday, May 26, which is where the brand will be offering a host of activities themed around outdoor adventure, along with deals for customers who book selected Mitsubishi models during the event.

Located at P1 of Hall A1 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) with the theme of Outdoor Camping Adventure, the Mitsubishi booth aims to offer a “unique escape into nature, providing an opportunity to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of daily life and to the serenity of the great outdoors,” says the company.

Present on-site will be a range of interactive activities including a coffee drip workshop for coffee enthusiasts, a camping cooking demonstration for ideas on whipping up a meal while outdoors, as well as a Fire Starter Challenge.

For buyers who make bookings for selected Mitsubishi models at the event, there will be rebates of up to RM7,000 in addition to exclusive trade-in deals, along with a Thous Winds storage bag worth RM400; terms and conditions apply. There will also promotions on products from participating lifestyle brands at the Mitsubishi booth.

These include a 20% discount on a Thule roof rack package worth RM5,000, and visitors who purchase a Thule roof rack package at the event are entitled to receive a Thule Tact five-litre sling bag worth RM500, free of charge. There will also be 20% off all Montanic lifestyle goods on location, along with 30% off the Tryveler camping package at the Treegrow campsite worth RM90 per person.

There’s more. Visitors to the Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia booth at the autoshow may also take part in games to win prizes including Tryveler camping packages, a Thule shuttle bag, Montanic lifestyle items, portable camping lights, sanitisers and more.

Also scheduled for the weekend are celebrity appearances by Izzue Islam on Saturday, May 25 from 1pm to 3pm, and by Anas Ridzuan on Sunday, May 26, from 2pm to 4pm. Also offered to visitors at the booth are popcorn treats, as well as coffee on the weekend.

