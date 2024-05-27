Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024

Posted in Local News / By /

Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024

Yinson GreenTech (YGT) made quite a splash at the recent Malaysia Autoshow 2024 with its ‘Positively Charged – Energising the Electric Transition’ showcase, which featured a range of sustainable electric vehicle (EV) solutions for both consumers and businesses.

One of the major highlights of the event was the unveiling of rydeEV’s CERVO e-bike that expands YGT’s line-up of offerings. Designed in Europe, the CERVO provides a range of up to 110 km on a single charge, making it ideal for extended journeys. Other features include a top speed of 100 km/h, a boost mode as well as support for fast charging to get you back on the move quicker.

In addition to the CERVO, YGT’s leasing business, drivEV, welcomed four new models, including the GAC Aion Y Plus, Maxus eDeliver 7, Maxus eDeliver 3 and Maxus T90 EV, the last of which is Malaysia’s first electric pick-up truck. With flexible leasing plans, drivEV is an ideal way for individuals or businesses to enter the EV world, with a wide range of models to suit their tastes and budgets.

It wasn’t just EVs that were highlighted by YGT at the Malaysia Autshow, as the company also added EV chargers from Kempower, Alpitronic and Autel to its portfolio. Furthermore, chargEV entered into a strategic alliance with Kineta to expand the country’s charging infrastructure and improve the experience for EV owners here.

More surprising at the event was YGT’s marinEV business which presented prototypes of electric crew transfer and light cargo vessels. These are aimed at bringing sustainable maritime transportation and underlines the company’s commitment to electrifying all aspects of transportation, be it on land or water.

Lastly, there’s YGT’s digitalEV, which is an integrated command centre concept powered by AI tools for businesses to increase their productivity levels. Through this platform, businesses will find it much easier and efficient to adopt EVs into their vehicle fleets.

With EV transition being a major talking point in today’s world, YGT aims to be at the forefront to support individuals and businesses looking to make the switch. The company’s showcase at the Malaysia Autoshow is testament to this and all are invited to join to electric revolution by visiting YGT’s official website.

Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024
Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024
Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024
Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024
Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024

Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024
Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024
Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024
Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024
Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024

Yinson GreenTech showcases its new range of EV products and services at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Harvinder Sidhu

Harvinder Singh Sidhu thinks there's nothing better than Formula 1, not even sliced bread. Having written about cars since 2006, he plunged head first into the industry out of a passion for all things four-wheeled and everything in between. The F1 enthusiast has been following the sport since 1999 and has been keeping up with it since. In between races he keeps himself busy as the host of the Driven motoring show and as our version of the Joker.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 