Perodua sales challenge at Malaysia Autoshow 2024 – Aruz with RM2k in cash rebates, RM350 e-voucher

Posted in Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / May 14 2024 11:02 am

2021 Perodua Aruz, file image

Perodua will feature at the upcoming Malaysia Autoshow 2024 that will be held next week, and the national carmaker will be holding a “two-hour sales challenge” at the event, where it will also be offering a look into its hybrid technology offering.

At the event, the Perodua two-hour sales challenge offers visitors the opportunity to book, register and drive home in a new Perodua vehicle on the spot, and several other offers will be present as well.

Offers exclusive to Malaysia Autoshow 2024 include an e-voucher worth RM350, while purchases of a Perodua Aruz made at the event will come with a cash rebate of RM2,000, and if a trade-in is carried out, buyers will also get a two-year free service package. Purchases of the Aruz at the event will also come with free accessories from the brand’s GearUp range.

The Malaysia Autoshow 2024 takes place this year from May 22 to 26 at Hall A of the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang, Selangor, from 10am to 10pm.

