BMW teases G60 5 Series ICE and new Countryman for Malaysia Autoshow 2024 – BMW Motorrad models too

BMW Malaysia has teased several vehicles that are set to be present at the upcoming Malaysia Autoshow 2024 next week. In an Instagram story posted by the company, we get to see the silhouettes of these vehicles, some of which we can clearly make out (with some editing).

A total of 10 vehicles were teased in the 50-second video, with the first two being appearing to be the latest U11 X1 and U10 X2. The former is currently offered with two fully electric powertrains (iX1) as well as a sole internal combustion engine (ICE) variant, while the latter is available exclusively with electric-only power in the form of the iX2.

Moving on, vehicle number three appears to be the standard G60 5 Series presumably with an ICE (or plug-in hybrid tech), which would be new to our market. The G60 was initially launched here in last November in i5 guise, which is the EV version of the 5er that is very clearly vehicle four in the teaser.

As for vehicles five and six, we can make them out to be the third-generation (U25) MINI Countryman that made its global debut in September 2023. Identifying design cues include the crossover’s angular headlamps and distinctive trim piece on the C-pillars. The Countryman is available as a battery electric vehicle (BEV) or with an ICE, and we could see both at the event.

The remaining four vehicles teased are BMW Motorrad models and include the fully electric CE 02 as well as what appears to be the S 1000 XR, M 1000 XR and F 900 XR. With so many models teased, there’s plenty to look forward to from BMW Malaysia, so stay tuned.

GALLERY: 2024 BMW 530e in Lisbon

GALLERY: 2024 MINI Countryman

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • satu malaysia on May 13, 2024 at 7:02 pm

    Ah Yes very amazed

  • ROTI CANAI on May 13, 2024 at 7:02 pm

    meh overpriced kereta yahudi that makes their cars in low quality sime darby factory that assembles the chery omoda

