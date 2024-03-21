2024 BMW Motorrad CE02 electric scooter coming to Malaysia in May? Estimated at RM40,000 retail price

Posted in Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 21 2024 11:53 am

Is the 2024 BMW Motorrad CE02 electric scooter (e-scooter) coming to Malaysia? Our source close to the matter implies it is so, and will happen “likely end of April or early May,” with an estimated price of around RM40,000.

Launched in 2021, the CE02 entered the international market in July 2023, targetted to the young urban rider. Just for information, BMW Motorrad prefers not to use the term “e-bike” or “e-scooter” when referring to the CE02, instead preferring the term “eParkourer”.

With a maximum power output the electric equivalent of 15 hp, the CE02 comes with a governed top speed of 95 km/h. Power is governed by two riding mode, “Flow” and “Surf”.

“Flow” is for cruising in urban traffic, while “Surf” provides a dynamic riding experience, which equates to “Eco” and “Sport” in normal electric vehicle parlance. There is also an optional “Highline” module from BMW Motorrad gives “Flash” mode for better motor response at the expense of battery life.

The Highline module also provides a quick charger with 1.5 kW charging power. Otherwise, the CE02 uses domestic current for charging at a rate of 0.9 kW. Charging times were not disclosed.

BMW Motorrad says the CE02 has a maximum range of 90 km in urban riding with the whole package weighing 132 kg with seat height set at 750 mm. Standard equipment includes front wheel ABS along with Keyless Ride and a USB-C charging port.

Riding aids include ASC (Automatic Stability Control) and RSC (Recuperative Stability Control) as well as reverse assist for manouvering the CE02 while parking. The CE02 comes in Basic Black with Granite Grey Metallic Matt for the engine cover, while the Highline version gets anodised gold forks and a tape design in combination with Petrol as a contrasting colour.

