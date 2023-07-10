BMW Motorrad CE02 e-scooter for the young ones

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 July 2023 9:47 am / 0 comments

Following the BMW Motorrad CE04 electric scooter (RM59,500 in Malaysia), making its debut is the 2023 BMW Motorrad CE02 electric vehicle (e-vehicle). Eschewing the terms e-bike and e-scooter, BMW Motorrad says the CE02 is an eParkourer (whatever that means, insert shoulder shrug emoji here.)

As an electric scooter, the CE02 is designed for the urban environment with its maximum power output of 15hp. For Europe this makes the CE02 suitable for 16 years olds on learner and provisional licences to ride while a 5 hp variant is targetted at 15 year olds holding the European ‘AM’ licence.

The full power version of the CE02 is speed limited to 95 km/h (approximately the same equivalent top speed of a Honda EX5 kapchai) and weighs 132 kg. The CE02 gets “Flow” and “Surf” riding modes as standard.

“Flow” gives optimal cruising in urban traffic, while “Surf” provides a dynamic riding experience beyond the bustling city traffic which equates to “Eco” and “Sport”, respectively. Opting for the optional “Highline” module from BMW Motorrad gives “Flash” mode for better motor response at the expense of battery life.

The Highline module also gives the optional quick charger with 1.5 kW charging power, replacing the standard 0.9 kW external charger. BMW Motorrad front wheel ABS is standard equipment with suspension done with telescopic fork in front and single shock absorber at the back.

Also standard is ASC (Automatic Stability Control) and RSC (Recuperative Stability Control) as well as reverse assist for manouvering the CE02 while parking. Seat height is a low 750 mm and riding conveniences include keyless start, LED headlights including daytime running lights and side indicators.

Necessary information is displayed on a 3.5-inch TTF-LCD screen and a USB-C socket provides power for charging the rider’s electronics. Where available, the CE02 comes loaded with BMW Motorrad Connected Services while the BMW Motorrad Connected app links the CE02 to the rider’s smartphone.

