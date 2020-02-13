In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 February 2020 4:56 pm / 3 comments

Evergreen icon on Malaysian roads, the 2020 Honda EX5 is back with new graphics. Now coming in Pearl Nightfall Blue and Pearl Magellanic Black, the graphics on this year’s EX5 harks back to the previous generation EX5.

For both versions, customers can opt between the spoked rim version at RM4,783 or the tubeless alloy rim version at RM5,009, with prices excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Main difference between the spoked and alloy wheel versions of the EX5 is the alloy wheel model comes with chrome headlight surround and passenger grab rail.

The EX5 is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled, 110 cc mill fed by PGM-Fi. Mated to a four-speed automatic clutch gearbox, the EX5 puts out 8.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and 8.62 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Fuel for the EX5 is carried in a 4.3-litre tank with drum brakes front and rear. Suspension is with telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers at the back with electric and kick starting as standard.

Pricing as mentioned earlier is recommended retail and may differ from the dealer’s offer. The 2020 Honda EX5 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km manufacturing warranty.