Getting it’s official Malaysian price at the 2023 Malaysia Autoshow is the 2023 BMW Motorrad CE04 electric scooter, which retails at RM59,500. First shown to the Malaysian public in January this year, pricing for the CE04 is on-the-road excluding insurance and 120 units will be brought into Malaysia.

Using a frame mounted electric motor and belt drive to the rear wheel, the CE04 produces the electric equivalent of 42 hp at 4,900 rpm and 62 Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm, the equivalent of a 500 cc engine in the combustion engine motorcycle world. Designed for urban use, the CE04 gets a claimed 130 km range from its 8.9 kWh lithium-ion battery.

BMW Motorrad says the CE04 gets from zero to 50 km/h in 2.6 seconds in traffic light sprints, with a maximum speed of 120 km/h, which just about allows the CE04 to travel on a toll highway.

Charging is done using the CE04’s integrated charger utilising either domestic current, Type 2 wallbox or public charging station. Charging time with a typical 2.3 kW charger takes four hours and 20 minutes from zero capacity, while quick charging, assuming a Type 2 charger output of 6.9 kW, takes an hour and 40 minutes, or 0-80% in 65 minutes.

Braking uses twin 265 mm diameter discs on the 15-inch front wheel and 120/70 tyre, clamped by dual four-piston callipers. Meanwhile, the rear 15-inch wheel is shod with a 160/60 tyre, stopped with a single 265 mm disc and single-piston floating calliper with BMW Motorrad two-wheel ABS as standard.

The CE04 is held up in front by a single-bridge telescopic fork with 110 mm spring travel while the back is suspended by a single-sided swingarm and central spring strut, giving 92 mm of suspension travel. Tipping the scales at 231 kg (for comparison, the Yamaha TMax 560 weighs 220 kg), the CE04 has a seat height of 780 mm.

For the rider, the CE04 offers three ride modes – Eco, Rain and Road – while the fourth ride mode option, Dynamic, is only available as an ex-factory option. A 10.25-inch TFT colour display with Integrated Map Navigation comes with connectivity powered by the BMW Motorrad Connected App and includes turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle status and statistics.

Using the Connected app, the rider is able to view estimated time required for charging, and how long the battery charge will last and the distance it will enable the rider to travel. Other riding conveniences include a USB charging port in the dash, storage compartment with USB ports and 12 Volt socket.

The rider can also access a helmet storage compartment with courtesy light, and the CE04 comes with lighted flexcase, keyless ride and reversing aid.