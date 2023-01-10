In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 January 2023 12:00 pm / 0 comments

Making its debut in Malaysia is the BMW Motorrad CE 04 electric scooter (e-scooter). In line with BMW Malaysia’s plans for the urban mobility segment in the country, the CE 04 features the latest technology in electromobility and connectivity for responsible and sustainable mobility. Pricing for the CE 04 in Malaysia is estimated to be around RM60k, and the official price will be announced in March this year.

Power for the CE 04 comes from a liquid cooled electric motor mounted in the lower frame. Located between the non-removable battery and the rear wheel, the mid-mounted motor produces the equivalent of 42 hp at 4,900 rpm and 62 Nm of torque 1,500 rpm with drive going through a single-sided swingarm with toothed belt and gearbox with fixed transmission.

According to BMW Motorrad, the CE 04 is capable of doing zero to 50 km/h in 2.6 seconds with a governed top speed of 120 km/h. The lithium-ion battery in the CE 04 is rated at 8.9 kWh (8.5 kWh net), providing a maximum range of 130 km.

Charging is done using the CE 04’s integrated charger using either domestic current, Type 2 wallbox or public charging station. Charging time with a typical 2.3 kW charger takes four hours and 20 minutes from zero capacity, while quick charging, assuming a Type 2 charger output of 6.9 kW, takes an hour and 40 minutes, or 0-80% in 65 minutes.

Braking is done with twin 265 mm diameter discs on the 15-inch front wheel with 120/70 tyre, clamped by dual four-piston callipers. Meanwhile, the rear 15-inch wheel is shod with a 160/60 tyre and stopped with a single 265 mm disc with single-piston floating calliper with BMW Motorrad ABS as standard.

The CE 04 is suspended in front by a single-bridge telescopic fork with 110 mm spring travel while the back is held up with a single-sided swingarm with central spring strut, giving 92 mm of suspension travel.

There are three ride modes available for the rider – Eco, Rain and Road – while the fourth ride mode option, Dynamic, is only available as an ex-factory option. A 10.25-inch TFT colour display with Integrated Map Navigation comes with connectivity powered by the BMW Motorrad Connected App and includes turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle status and statistics.

Here, the BMW Motorrad Connected mobile app will tell its user the estimated time required for charging, and how long the battery charge will last and the distance it will enable the rider to travel.

Other riding conveniences include a USB charging port in the dash, storage compartment with USB ports and 12 Volt socket, helmet storage compartment with courtesy light, lighted flexcase, keyless ride and reversing aid. The CE 04 tips the scales at 231 kg and seat height is 780 mm.

For comparison to its estimated price tag of RM60k in Malaysia, the BMW Motorrad CE 04 was priced at 859,000 baht when it was launched in Thailand last month, or RM112,316 at today’s exchange rate. Among the established internal combustion models of similar outputs, there is the Yamaha TMax 560 (RM75k) that outputs 47.6 hp and 55.7 Nm from a 562 cc parallel-twin, and the Honda X-ADV (RM68k) that makes 57.8 hp and 69 Nm from a 749 cc parallel-twin.