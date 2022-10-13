In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 October 2022 7:04 pm / 0 comments

2022 Yamaha TMax 560 Tech Max Power Grey

Now in Malaysia and priced at RM74,998 is the 2022 Yamaha TMax 560 Tech Max, produced as a CKD unit and available in Power Grey and Dark Petrol. Pricing is recommended retail and does not include road tax, insurance and registration, while a two-year or 20,000 km warranty is provided against manufacturing defects.

The first batch of 35 TMax Tech Max for the Malaysia is sold out, as is the second production run of 40 units, with pre-orders now being taken by Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealers for delivery in 2023. For reference, the 2022 Yamaha TMax 560, brought into the local market as CBU, was priced at RM72,888.

Malaysia will not be getting the base TMax and only the Tech Max version will be available. As a fully-loaded maxi scooter, the TMax Tech Max comes standard with Garmin navigation display – by subscription with the first month at RM27 – on the 7-inch TFT-LCD screen with three display modes.

Also standard on the Tech Max is heated seat, heated grips, electrically adjustable windshield, cruise control, backlit handlebar switches and adjustable rear suspension. Other riding conveniences include traction control, ride modes, keyless start with Smartkey remote and remote opening fuel cap and seat.

2022 Yamaha TMax 560 Tech Max Dark Petrol

Power comes from a two-cylinder DOHC engine producing 47.6 hp at 7,500 rpm and 55.7 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm with power going to the rear wheel via automatic transmission and belt drive. With all new body panels and revised ergonomics, the TMax 560 has improved rider comfort for long trips in the 800 mm tall saddle.