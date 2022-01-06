In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 January 2022 2:41 pm / 0 comments

Updated for this year’s riding season is the 2022 Honda X-Adv 750 which is priced at RM67,799, no change from the 2021 price tag of Honda’s adventure scooter. Joining the current X-Adv colour options of Grand Prix Red and Pearl Deep Mud Grey is Mat Ballistic Black Metallic, available at Honda Big Wing dealers in Georgetown, Setapak, Petaling Jaya and Johor beginning mid-January.

The Honda X-Adv was slightly updated in the engine room for 2021, with Euro 5 emissions compliance and a small increase in power and torque. The X-ADV’s two-cylinder, 749 cc engine now puts out 57.8 hp at 6,750 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm, an increase of 4 hp over the previous generation model.

Engine speed also sees a higher limit which now goes up to 7,000 rpm, 500 rpm more than before. Gearing in the Honda Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox has also been revised to improve acceleration in first through third gears while taller gears are now geared higher to improve fuel efficiency.

A loss in the weight department is also seen, the 2021/2022 X-Adv going from 238 kg to 231 kg with the frame losing an entire kilogram but allowing for a 22-liter storage compartment under the seat, enough for a single full-face helmet. The dash now holds a 1.2-liter compartment for miscellaneous items and includes a USB charging port, replacing the previous 12 volt socket.

Also new is the TFT-LCD display measuring 5-inches across and featuring voice control via Bluetooth and a headset. This allows the rider to manage phone calls, email, music and navigation on the rider’s smartphone.

Styling wise, the body panels on the X-ADV are now sharper and angular with a sliver silhouette, and the LED headlights with LED DRLs adjust automatically to ambient light. There are four riding modes available – Standard, Sport, Rain and Gravel – plus a user customisable fifth mode while traction control can be set to one of three levels.