Yinson GreenTech revs up for Malaysia Autoshow 2024

Posted in Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / May 17 2024 10:31 am

As a leading force in sustainable mobility, Yinson GreenTech (YGT) is set to electrify the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 this coming May 22-26. For the first time ever, the five businesses under the YGT umbrella, namely drivEV, chargEV, rydeEV, digitalEV and marinEV, will exhibit together at an event, under the theme “Positively Charged – Energising the Electric Transition.”

The all-encompassing showcase will offer a comprehensive look at the brand’s EV solutions across land, sea and digital EV ecosystems for both consumers and businesses.

Before the show, visitors can ride autonomous shuttle bus services operated by eMooVit, a majority-owned company by YGT, from selected car parks to the main exhibition venue. Once they arrive, visitors seeking to explore the electrified future can visit YGT’s booth (Hall A, Booth A14) to learn more about its solutions for transport and logistics ecosystems.

Here’s what you can expect to find at the YGT showcase, which will offer a thorough on-the-ground experience:

drivEV: Visitors will have the opportunity to view the latest electric commercial and passenger vehicles available through drivEV’s leasing program.

rydeEV: Visitors can test drive the RYDER and HYPER electric bikes, with their convenient swappable battery system. YGT will also display rydeEV’s battery swapping cabinets at the booth and provide information on government rebates of up to RM2,400 that’s available for these eco-friendly two-wheelers.

chargEV: YGT’s charging infrastructure solutions provider will exhibit cutting-edge charging technology, featuring the latest Kempower and Alpitronic chargers. Additionally, chargEV will offer visitors the opportunity to participate in a brief survey. In exchange for valuable feedback, participants will receive RM20 in free charging credits redeemable through the chargEV app, which can be downloaded at the booth.

digitalEV: This YGT business will demonstrate its software development capabilities, where digital tools are developed to streamline operations and enhance efficiency for businesses.

marinEV: Visitors can gain a glimpse into the future of maritime sustainability through prototypes from marinEV’s electric crew transfer and light cargo vessels.

YGT representatives will be available throughout the event to connect with businesses seeking to implement sustainable practices. These representatives can discuss YGT’s holistic approach to EV fleet transition, encompassing leasing options, charging infrastructure solutions, and digital management tools.

So, join YGT at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 in MAEPS this May 22-26, from 10am to 10pm daily, to learn more about the future of green mobility!