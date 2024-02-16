Perodua D66B – B-segment SUV to be launched in Malaysia by April 2024, says Kenanga Research

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / February 16 2024 7:15 pm

Perodua D66B/Nexis render by Theophilus Chin.

Ah, yes, here we go again, with another “update” about when the Perodua D66B will arrive on the scene. In October last year, Kenanga Research wrote in a sector update report that the B-segment SUV, which will sit above the Ativa in the company’s product line-up, would be making its way into the market early this year.

Nearly two months in, and there hasn’t been a squeak, until now. A new research note – again from Kenanga Research – suggests a new timeframe for the model’s debut, and it’s soon enough. In a note dated February 9, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank mentioned that the D66B (or Nexis) as well as the Toyota Yaris Cross are anticipated to be launched by April.

The Yaris Cross mention puts some weight to the suggestion, as that essentially previews the Perodua and provides a good glimpse of what to expect with the D66B from a packaging viewpoint, but there’s no indication that the Perodua will come about on the scene at the same time. Will the automaker’s anticipated new model for the year come about by April? We’ll see.

Although nothing is still known about the D66B, the powertrains available for the Yaris Cross – which sits on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform that also underpins the Ativa, Axia and Vios – in Indonesia and Thailand offer a view of what’s coming our way.

In Indonesia, the car is offered with a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 106 PS (105 hp or 78 kW) and 138 Nm of torque, with the mill paired with either a five-speed manual or CVT, driving the front wheels.

A hybrid version is also available for that market, with the hybrid system for it consisting of a 2NR-VEX 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder with 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 121 Nm from 4,000 to 4,800 rpm and an electric traction motor that is rated at 80 PS (79 hp or 59 kW) and 141 Nm, the latter juiced by a 4.3 Ah lithium-ion battery. Thailand only gets the hybrid powertrain, available across three variants for that market.

