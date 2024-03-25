2025 Nissan Kicks revealed – Honda HR-V rival gains new style, more powerful 2.0L engine, available AWD

2025 Nissan Kicks revealed – Honda HR-V rival gains new style, more powerful 2.0L engine, available AWD

Eight years after the original Kicks was first shown, Nissan has pulled the covers off the new second-generation version ahead of the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). Roomier and more sophisticated than before, the B-segment crossover maintains its compact dimensions at a time where the US-market Honda HR-V is now a rebadged ZR-V.

Still, the Kicks has grown quite a bit – measuring 4,366 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,630 mm tall, the new car is 58 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 22 mm taller, while its 2,657 mm wheelbase is 38 mm longer. Nissan says the increased dimensions improve shoulder room and rear legroom, as well as providing a larger boot.

The sizeable bumps in width and height also help imbue the Kicks with greater road presence, something that the new design definitely helps with. The front end is dominated by a full-width grille that integrates neatly with the three-tier daytime running lights, sitting below the slim headlights.

Along the side, the gently muscled fenders provide a stronger stance, while the window line flicks up into the glazed D-pillars – replete with a subtle “Kicks” script – that give the car an in-vogue “floating roof” look. A simple horizontal shoulder line connects the headlights with the L-shaped taillights that feature a similar tiered design as the DRLs.

One unique feature is a three-dimensional chequered pattern on the lower body cladding, which Nissan says was inspired by sports shoes. Beneath it, you’ll find 213 mm of ground clearance, claimed to be the highest in the segment.

The interior of the new Kicks said to be designed to “cocoon” the occupants, which sit on Zero Gravity seats at the front and rear for the first time. The slim dashboard design is dominated by a widescreen display panel that houses a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, upgradable to a 12.3-inch unit on range-topping models. The latter is joined by another 12.3-inch touchscreen on higher trim levels.

2025 Nissan Kicks revealed – Honda HR-V rival gains new style, more powerful 2.0L engine, available AWD

Available features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a ten-speaker Bose Personal Plus sound system (including headrest speakers at the front), capacitive touch air-con controls and a panoramic glass sunroof. The latter has a thinner design to free up more headroom and a new slide mechanism that reduces wind noise when open.

Elsewhere, the cupholders were designed to fit coffee tumblers, while larger tumblers can be stored in the door cards. The boot measures a capacious 850 litres (likely up to the roof), expandable to 1,700 litres with the rear seats folded. A dual-level boot floor is available as an option, under which sits a small hidden storage compartment. The 1,024 mm wide opening is said to be the widest in the class.

Under the bonnet, the existing 1.6 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine has given way to a larger 2.0 litre direct-injected unit. Outputs have risen by 19 hp and 35 Nm to 141 hp and 190 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels via an Xtronic CVT. For the first time, the Kicks is also being offered in all-wheel-drive form.

Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 

Comments

  ThePolygon on Mar 25, 2024 at 12:19 pm

    So can we have the first gen here?

  Mer on Mar 25, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    Looks good! So many nice models from Nissan never made it to our shore. Nissan needs to ditch TCM.

  @NotBruceWayne on Mar 25, 2024 at 1:14 pm

    & wont be available in Mesia.

  mnazri on Mar 25, 2024 at 5:39 pm

    TCM Nissan malaysia…. still sleeping as usual

  Frankc on Mar 25, 2024 at 6:08 pm

    The sales man told me in Feb, a new kick is coming to Malaysia.. I believe so since their showroom hv nothing new to offer now. Strangely still plug in hybrid. Or put hybrid or even EV version. Hrv have taken it to her..

