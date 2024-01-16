2024 Nissan Serena e-Power previewed at Singapore Motorshow – C28 MPV launching in Malaysia soon?

Posted in Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / January 16 2024 11:27 am

The sixth-generation (C28) Nissan Serena is expected to be launched in Malaysia based on a sighting of a camouflaged unit undergoing testing last year. We’ve already gotten up close with the all-new MPV during our time at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, although the one we photographed then was a welcab version designed for people with disabilities.

This one here is the standard version that was on display at the recent Singapore Motorshow with a seven-seat layout, which is one of two options (the other is an eight-seater) that will be made available when the latest Serena goes on sale in Singapore sometime in the second quarter of 2024.

Our neighbours got the previous-generation (C27) Serena with an e-Power system, and that won’t change with the C28. The latest version of the E-Power hybrid setup for the MPV drops the HR12DE engine in favour of the HR14DDe engine delivering 98 PS (97 hp or 72 kW) and 123 Nm.

Both are naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engines, but the latter has a higher capacity of 1.4 litres compared to 1.2 litres and serves the same purpose as a generator to charge a lithium-ion battery.

This then then powers a front-mounted EM57 electric motor rated at 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW), which is an increase from the 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) of the previous model, although torque has gone down to 315 Nm from 320 Nm. There’s no mechanical link between the engine and front wheels, so the electric motor is the only means of motivation for the Serena e-Power.

As for Malaysia, the C27 currently on sale is powered by a MR20DD 2.0 litre NA four-cylinder petrol engine with 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 200 Nm. There is a hybrid element in the form of a small electric motor providing 2.6 PS (2.4 hp or 1.8 kW) and 48 Nm of accelerative boost when needed – drive goes to the front wheels via an Xtronic CVT. In Japan, both the e-Power system and MR20DD are offered.

The latest Serena measures between 4,690 and 4,765 mm long, between 1,695 and 1,715 mm wide, between 1,870 and 1,885 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,870 mm, which isn’t that different from its predecessor.

Design-wise, the latest Serena appears to be an evolution of its predecessor, with notable design cues being a more modern take on the brand’s signature V-motion grille, which seamlessly blends into the multi-tier headlamps. The boxy profile is retained, albeit with more pronounced lines on the sides, while the rear gets narrower taillights hugging the edges of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the interior gets a notable overhaul with a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard. There are also discreet air vents and an angled panel containing the climate controls, gear selector (no more shift lever) and other vehicle functions.

This particular example has a 2-2-3 seat layout, with the second row being captain chairs with foldable tables behind the front seat seatbacks. As before, the third-row seats can be folded away to the sides of interior to allow for more boot space.

For now, there has been no indication so far as to when the C28 Serena will be launched in Malaysia. Are you looking forward to its arrival? How do you like the redesign of the MPV? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.