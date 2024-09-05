WMC 300E+ brings three-wheel EV to first responders

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 5 2024 11:20 am

Bringing electric mobility to UK first responders is the WMC 300E+ three-wheeler electric motorcycle (e-bike). paultan.org readers might remember the WMC (White Motorcycle Concept) name from the WMC250EV, the electric world speed record motorcycle.

For the 300E+, WMC recognises first responder vehicles have different requirements from e-bikes used in the retail and personal use market segments. “Current electric motorcycles are focussed upon retail needs, but fleet customers, and particularly emergency first responders, demand high levels of availability that, due to charge times, existing solutions just can’t deliver,” says WMC founder and CEO Robert White in a The Pack report.

Getting around that problem, WMC has designed the 300E+ with a unique battery design, developed and constructed by specialist engineering company Mahle Powertrain. The Lithium Cobalt Oxide and Nickel Manganese Aluminium battery is constructed in a ‘T’ shape, conforming to the space constraints imposed by the 300E+’s three-wheel configuration.

The battery pack includes key components from Mahle Powertrain’s M³x battery module concept, with cooling methods that improve cell thermal performance and maintain consistent temperatures. With a 11.9 kWh capacity, the battery has a built-in DC-DC converter, providing a direct connection for the traction motor, charger, and 12V system of the bike.

This allows for quick recharging in under 15 minutes using a standard CCS charger. Despite the size of the battery pack, the design of the 300E+ provides enough under seat storage space for a single full-face helmet along with enough power for auxiliary equipment like lights, sirens, and radios.

The 300E+ boasts of a 160 km/h maximum speed with a 160 km range based on the more intensive emergency services drive cycle, translating to 200 km in normal duty cycle use. Aerodynamic design is also incorporated with the WMC300E+’s patented V-Duct, running through the middle of the motorcycle that significantly reduces drag and improves overall performance, stability, and energy consumption.

