Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade – ASEAN one-off will make Malaysian appearance before auction

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / September 6 2024 10:39 am

Southeast Asia has received some Porsche love in the form of the Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade, developed by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and Porsche Asia Pacific (PAP). The one-off special, revealed in Singapore yesterday, is the second facelifted Taycan in Asia to go through the Sonderwunsch (special wishes) programme after the Taycan Turbo K-Edition for Korea.

As the name suggests, the Celestial Jade model is inspired by the viridescent precious stone, and as a tribute, Porsche has created a colour scheme even its bespoke division has never done before – blend two of its colour-shifting Chromaflair paints into a gradient finish.

These extremely rare (and prohibitively expensive) hues – which achieve their effect through a dense layer of aluminium flakes just 1 µm thick, or 50 times thinner than human hair – are the gorgeous green-blue Urban Bamboo and purple-green Shifting Carbon. Putting these two together took around a year to develop and 80 man hours to apply to the car. Even the key has been applied with this special finish.

Also specially-developed for this car is a logo inspired by the mythic Chinese creature longma, featuring the head of a dragon (long) and body of a horse (ma). Here, the roundel features the heads of both a dragon and a horse, symbolising the year of the dragon and the origin of the Taycan name (Turkish for “lively colt”). This can be found on the door projection, illuminated carbon side sill scuff plates and embroidered headrests.

Elsewhere, the Celestial Jade model gets gloss carbon fibre inlays (replacing Turbonite) on the front bumper, side skirts and rear diffuser, as well as carbon aerodynamic fairings on the 21-inch Taycan Exclusive Design alloy wheels. Inside, the car debuts the Leather to Sample option for the Taycan, with Englishgreen – part of a 150-strong palette – joining the regular Slate Grey.

Mechanically, the Turbo S is unchanged, meaning that its dual motors produce 775 PS (570 kW) or 952 PS (700 kW) on overboost, during which it also unleashes a tree stump-pulling 1,110 Nm of torque. This gets it from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds on its way to hitting a top speed of 260 km/h.

Efficiency improvements made as part of the facelift mean that its 105 kWh battery delivers a range of up to 630 km on the WLTP cycle, while its upgraded DC fast charging capability, now rated at 320 kW, enables it to be charged from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Want to check out the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade for yourself? Good news, because the car will be headed for a tour of Malaysia and Thailand before it will be auctioned off next year, with proceeds going to charity.

