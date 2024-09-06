Tesla to release Full Self Driving in Europe, China from Q1 2025; in RHD markets from late Q1, early Q2 2025

Tesla has announced via its Tesla AI X/Twitter account that its Full Self Driving driving assistance suite is set for release in Europe and China in the first quarter of next year pending regulatory approval.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had replied to the post’s comment thread adding that ‘hopefully’ Full Self Driving will reach right-hand-drive markets in the later part of Q1 2025 or early in the second quarter, and this too will be pending regulatory approval.

This comes as part of a release roadmap disclosed by Tesla AI which reveals software updates set for rollout this month including Actually Smart Summon, Autopark and FSD for the Cybertruck, eye tracking when sunglasses are worn, and more.

Also scheduled for release in October are Unpark, Park and Reverse functions for Full Self Driving, as well as version 13 of the software which is claimed to bring ‘[six times] improved miles between necessary interventions’, according to the roadmap.

Full Self Driving is priced at RM32,000 while Enhanced Autopilot is priced at RM16,000 on the Tesla website, though FSD is not permitted for use in Malaysia at present.

Tesla Model 3 2024
Tesla Model Y 2024
