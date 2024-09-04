Tesla releases camera-only Actually Smart Summon (ASS) driverless parking; still can’t be used in Malaysia

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Jonathan Lee / September 4 2024 10:34 am

Tesla has reintroduced Smart Summon, a driverless automated parking feature, three years after the company switched to the camera-only Tesla Vision for its Autopilot driver assistance systems. Only now, CEO Elon Musk has clearly asserted his juvenile humour on the naming of the function, which is now called Actually Smart Summon, or ASS. Yup, you read that right.

According to Electrek, this feature has been added to selected Tesla Vision vehicles as part of update 2024.27.20, together with the Summon remote park assist feature, now called Dumb Summon (really?). The release notes state that the system works just as it did before, allowing users to set the location to drive to in the Tesla app, then press and hold the screen to get the car to drive over by itself. Again, as before, you can simply let go of the screen to stop the car.

Tesla says it aims to add integration with HomeLink and myQ garage door controls as well as increasing the distance that can be driven without the driver. It also wants to remove the need for the user to press and hold their phone screen. It should be noted that both Dumb Summon and ASS (ugh) are both still in beta, with the company warning that users are still responsible for their vehicle and should keep watch at all times.

Tesla Actually Smart Summon going to wide release next week! https://t.co/OKNlTKFuCJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

Elon Musk tweeted that ASS (that can’t be what it’s really called, is it?) will receive a wide release next week, indicating that it will be pushed out to all Tesla Vision vehicles then. The eccentric billionaire has promised wildly optimistic timelines for the system before, previously saying it will be introduced in September 2022.

We should point out that both Summon and Smart Summon were never enabled for the Malaysian market, just like the also-in-beta (and costly, as it’s a RM32,000 option) Full Self Driving feature. We’d imagine that this will continue to be the case for Dumb Summon and ASS (it’s okay, we’re almost at the end of the article), although Musk’s assertion of a “wide release” does give us hope – as always, however, we need to take his words with a heavy pinch of salt.

