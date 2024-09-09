MG EVs set to get solid state batteries in Q2 2025

Posted in Cars, International News, MG / By Jonathan Lee / September 9 2024 3:56 pm

Solid state batteries have often been looked upon as the panacea for making electric vehicles viable for mass adoption, except they’ve always seemed so far away. In recent years, however, the technology has appeared to be inching ever closer to production, with Nio now even offering 150 kWh semi-solid state batteries for rent.

Now it seems solid state batteries will soon be ready for primetime. According to Autohome, SAIC executive deputy general manager Yu Jingmin stated in a media interview that its in house-developed packs will debut in an MG product in the second half of 2025.

Solid state batteries differ from regular lithium-ion ones in that the electrolyte is, as the name suggests, a solid rather than a liquid. This provides several advantages, including increased energy density as well as greater stability, lowering the risk of thermal runaway fires and allowing for faster charging.

Chinese Nio users can now rent semi-solid state batteries at battery swap stations

As yet, it is unclear if the said battery is a solid or semi-solid state pack, as well as whether it will be sold as part of the car or rented out as is the case with Nio’s product. Even if it’s the former, don’t expect it to be cheap.

Cost is the main factor holding back the adoption of the technology – that Nio semi-solid state battery costs almost as much as the car, the 298,000 yuan (RM182,700) ET7. As such, expect a solid state battery to be offered on higher-end models such as the MG Cyberster first, with cheaper cars not expected to receive the technology until much later on.

China Automotive Power Battery Industry Innovation Alliance secretary general Xu Yanhua has said that the EV market will continue to be dominated by nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries until 2030, with solid state and sodium-ion batteries only gaining significant market share around 2035.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.