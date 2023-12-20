Nio CEO William Li personally tests ET7 EV with 150 kWh semi-solid state battery – 1,044 km on one charge

Posted in Cars, International News, Nio / By Gerard Lye / December 20 2023 4:42 pm

In an effort to demonstrate the real-world performance of the Nio ET7’s 150-kWh semi-solid state battery pack, company founder and CEO William Li took the fully electric sedan on an endurance test drive and managed to cover over 1,000 km on a single charge.

The 14-hour trip was livestreamed online and saw Li start his journey at a battery swap station in Shanghai. Li was joined by Shen Fei, Nio’s senior vice president, and later, a Tencent news reporter as he travelled towards the Zhejiang and Fujian provinces in China.

According to the company, the ET7 had to cope with a recent cold wave across China that saw temperatures alternate between -2 and 12 degrees Celsius. Despite the cold weather, the ET7 kept the cabin at a more comfortable 20 degrees Celsius and travelled for a total distance of 1,044 km before the battery dipped to a 3% state of charge, which indicated a remaining CLTC range of 36 km.

On December 17, 2023, NIO founder, Chairman, and CEO William drove an ET7 to test the 150-kWh ultra-long-range battery pack. After driving for over 14 hours, the car achieved a range of over 1,000 kilometers on a single charge.#NIO #BlueSkyComing pic.twitter.com/aHQtlZPUzw — NIO (@NIOGlobal) December 19, 2023

Nio’s data showed that the car’s Navigate on Pilot Plus (NOP+) system autonomously drove the car for 957 km or 92% of the journey, with the average speed of the trip being 83.9 km/h. The total energy usage was listed at 13.2 kWh/100 km.

Developed by WeLion New Energy Technology, the 150-kWh semi-solid state battery pack was announced at Nio Day 2020 (held in January 2021), with the market-first application being the ET7. It is currently the largest capacity mass-produced battery pack in the Chinese passenger car segment, weighing in at 575 kg, or 20 kg more than the current 100-kWh pack offered by Nio.

However, the big battery pack isn’t cheap, with Nio co-founder and president Qin Lihong revealing earlier this year that it costs almost as much as an entire ET5, which goes for 298,000 yuan (RM194,551). Customers in China can choose to buy a Nio without a battery and instead subscribe to Battery as a Service (BaaS), whereby they pay monthly to rent a battery (this also reduces the vehicle’s cost). Given all Nio EVs are capable of battery swapping, the big battery pack is compatible with all models in the company’s line-up.

