2024 BYD M6 in Thailand – electric MPV with up to 204 PS, 530 km range, from RM107k; Malaysia next?

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / September 10 2024 1:33 pm

Less than two months after the BYD M6 made its Southeast Asian debut in Indonesia, the electric MPV has now made its way to Thailand. Again, the facelifted e6 is being made available in two variants, but this time, both are six-seaters as standard.

Prices are very slightly lower than they were in Indonesia – the Dynamic version starts at 829,900 baht (RM106,800), while the Extended with a larger battery costs 929,900 baht (RM119,600). As previously reported, both models are significantly more powerful than the e6.

All models are powered by a single front motor, and even the Dynamic gets boosted from a measly 95 PS (70 kW) to a far more usable 163 PS (120 kW), while torque has swelled from 180 Nm to 310 Nm. As for the Extended, that one gets the same motor as the Atto 3, producing 204 PS (150 kW). So equipped, the M6 will get from zero to 100 km/h in 10.1 and 8.6 seconds respectively.

Of course, all models get BYD’s Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. The Dynamic’s 55.4 kWh capacity provides an NEDC-rated range of 420 km, while the Extended’s larger 71.8 kWh unit is claimed to be able to travel up to 530 km on a single charge. Speaking of charging, the M6 can accept up to 85 kW of DC fast charging, or up to 115 kW for the Extended, the latter taking 40 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80%. Meanwhile, AC charging is limited to 7 kW across the board.

Design-wise, the M6 has been thoroughly modernised. The e6’s slightly gawky front end has been replaced by BYD’s latest corporate face, with a full-width silver bar (housing the BYD script) linking the revised multi-projector LED headlights. These sit above a wing-shaped bumper insert that ties neatly into the slim air intakes and chrome “tusks”.

The styling revamp continues at the rear, where you’ll find handsome full-width taillights that integrate a slimmer, more subtle chrome strip; you also get just a simple BYD badge instead of the tacky “Build Your Dreams” of old. The more upmarket look has been enhanced by another chrome strip around the lower perimeter, while 17-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels come as standard.

Inside, the changes are smaller but no less significant. The horizontal dashboard, analogue gauges (with a five-inch multi-info display) and “Build Your Dreams” text (now in a more modern font) remain, but you now get wood-effect dash trim and a redesigned centre console with a stubby gear selector instead of a rotary knob. More importantly, the rotating centre screen is now powered and goes up in size from 10.1 to 12.8 inches – the same size as the Dolphin‘s. Apple CarPlay comes as standard, of course.

Other bits of standard kit include keyless entry, push-button start, an NFC key card, automatic air con, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cruise control, faux leather upholstery, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, a 360-degree camera system and six speakers. The Extended adds roof rails, a panoramic glass roof, power-adjustable ventilated front seats, Qi wireless charging and a powered tailgate.

Safety-wise, the M6 comes with six airbags, stability control and a door opening warning. Unlike in Indonesia, the car gets a few driver assists as standard, such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist. Emergency lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic with auto brake and door opening warning are exclusive to the Extended.

Could the M6 make its way to Malaysia? The MPV segment has rebounded of late – sales have surged by 11% in the first half of the year. The e6 was previously earmarked for our market, and now that the local lineup has been fully fleshed out, this could make a great electric alternative to a conventional seven-seater SUV. Would you buy one? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

GALLERY: BYD M6 at GIIAS 2024

