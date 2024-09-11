Boon Siew Honda Malaysia recalls Honda CBR600RR

By /

Boon Siew Honda Malaysia recalls Honda CBR600RR

For Malaysia, the Honda CBR600RR sports bike is subject to a recall notice from distributors Boon Siew Honda. The recall notice is for the fuel pump located inside the tank of the CBR600RR.

According to the notice, this is because the fuel regulator is unable to relieve excessive pressure build-up. This may cause a restriction in the fuel supply to the engine resulting in an engine stall while riding.

There are 15 CBR600RR models affected from model production period December 21, 2020 to March 1, 2021. The chassis numbers of the affected CBR600RRs are from JH2PC4096MK800007 to JH2PC4099MK800017.

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 
 

