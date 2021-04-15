In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 April 2021 5:02 pm / 0 comments

Supersports fans rejoice, for the 2021 Honda CBR600RR is coming to Malaysia, priced at RM98,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Designed with an eye to the race track, the CBR600RR debuted in its home market of Japan in August 2020 and is available only in a Grand Prix Red colour scheme.

Power for the CBR600RR comes from a 599 cc, liquid-cooled inline-four producing 121 PS at 14,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 11,500 rpm. The drive from the engine goes through a six-speed gearbox equipped with assist and slipper clutch and quickshifter.

Electronic riding aids abound the the CBR600RR, including a six-axis inertial measurement unit driving the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Engine Control Unit (ECU), keeping things stable under acceleration and during cornering. There are three rides modes as standard – Fast, Fun and Comfort – which we assume correspond to Race, Sports and Road riding modes.

Also provided are two user customisable modes for different race tracks or tyre setups. Variables adjustable by the rider include five power delivery modes, nine levels of traction control, three wheelie control modes and three levels of engine braking.

The fully-adjustable Showa suspension uses a 41 mm diameter upside-down fork in front and monoshock at the back mated to Honda’s Pro-Link rear suspension, along with an electronically controlled three-mode steering damper. Braking is done with four-piston radial-mounted callipers on twin 310mm discs on the front wheel and a single-calliper clamping a 220 mm disc on the rear wheel.

Inside the cockpit a full-colour TFT-LCD panel displays the necessary information and LED lighting is used throughout while seat height is set at 820 mm and curb weight is claimed to be 194 kg. For Malaysia, the 2021 Honda CBR600RR joins its bigger super bike sibling, the 213 hp and 112.7 Nm Honda CBR1000RR-R SP, priced at RM198,800.