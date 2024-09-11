Selangor state government using Jetpatcher machine for road repair; just 15 minutes required per pothole

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 11 2024 10:17 am

The Selangor state government aims to make pothole repairs a more expedited process with a new Jetpatcher machine, which has been acquired from the United Kingdom, reported Selangor Journal.

The RM1 million machine will require just 15 minutes to repair a pothole, compared to existing methods which require more than one hour for each pothole, said Selangor state executive councillor for infrastructure and agriculture Izham Hashim.

“Typically, repairing a pothole requires a team of 15. The process involves cutting the hole to size, drying it, and then applying the patch. Rain can delay repairs by several days. With the new method, just two people are required to operate the Jetpatcher and two more to manage traffic. The machine can patch approximately 80 holes in a single day if used continuously,” Izham said.

The new machine is claimed to deliver superior results and patches of higher quality compared to traditional methods, according to the report.

“Starting [September 10], the machine will be used to patch roads around Kuala Selangor. There are 15 trainees who will operate the machine under the supervision of representatives from the UK. If the results are satisfactory, we plan to purchase additional units,” Izham said.

