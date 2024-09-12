BMW owner fleeing workshop in Johor without paying RM38,000 bill leaves mechanic and two staff injured

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / September 12 2024 9:28 am

The police are on the hunt for a BMW owner that fled with upgraded parts and accessories installed at workshop in Johor Bahru without settling the RM38,000 bill. A mechanic and his two staff were left injured as they attempted to chase after the fleeing suspect, according to Johor Baru (North) police chief assistant commissioner Balveer Singh.

In an official statement, Balveer said a police report was filed by the 29-year-old mechanic who owned the workshop located in Taman Setia Tropika. The workshop owner claimed that the BMW owner sent his car in on September 7, 2024 to be fitted with the parts that amounted to RM38,000, which the 40-year-old customer agreed to.

The suspect then returned to the workshop with another man the next day and requested to test drive the serviced car. Fearing the customer might leave without paying up, the workshop owner instructed his 23-year-old employee to accompany the pair.

During the test drive in Taman Bukit Kempas, the customer stopped the car and complained of a sound coming from the boot. He then asked the accompanying workshop employee to check on the noise, and when the worker opened the door, the customer’s accomplice sprayed pepper spray and the duo sped off.

The workshop owner who witnessed the incident attempted to stop the suspect by clinging onto the car’s side mirror at a traffic light junction but was almost hit by the suspect. Meanwhile, another worker attempted to give chase on a motorcycle but fell off his vehicle when the suspect allegedly crashed into the 29-year-old (a video of this has been circulated on social media).

Following this, the workshop owner suffered an injured elbow while his 23-year-old worker suffered eye irritations. The 29-year-old worker that fell off the motorcycle suffered a fractured right arm as well as injuries to his knees and wrists. The total loss of the theft estimated by the workshop owner was RM43,000.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Other charges include Section 324 for voluntarily causing harm with dangerous weapons and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving. The police are actively tracking the suspects and those with information are urged to come forward.

