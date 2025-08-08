Hyundai Motor Malaysia is Selangor FC’s official mobility partner for the 2025-2026 football season

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 8 2025 3:31 pm

Hyundai Motor Malaysia has announced that it is Selangor Football Club’s official mobility partner for the 2025-2026 football season in Malaysia, just hours before Selangor plays Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (official mobility partner: UMW Toyota Motor) tonight in the Malaysia Super League’s first match.

“This strategic alliance is a landmark move for Hyundai, establishing its commitment to Malaysian football just as the Malaysia Super League season kicks off today. The season’s opening match today sets the stage for an exciting partnership debut.

“The partnership solidifies Hyundai’s presence in the sports arena, aligning the brand with one of Malaysia’s most prominent football clubs. Hyundai Motor Malaysia is proud to support Selangor FC in their upcoming season, both on and off the pitch,” said Hyundai Motor Malaysia in its release.

