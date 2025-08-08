JPJ to confiscate commercial vehicles of companies found employing foreign drivers, effective immediately

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / August 8 2025 10:09 am

According to a report by Bernama the road transport department (JPJ) will confiscate vehicles owned by companies and licensed operators that employ foreigners to drive commercial vehicles, effective August 7, 2025.

JPJ senior director of enforcement Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said based on current regulations, foreigners are not allowed to hold vocational licences such as a public service vehicle (PSV) licence or goods driving licence (GDL). He noted that action will be taken against lorries, public service vehicles (PSVs) and tour buses that use foreign drivers.

“In this case, enforcement action can be taken according to Sections 22, 41, 57 of the Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010 for violating permit conditions and Section 80 of APAD 2010, which is that officers can seize and take to court to forfeit the commercial company’s vehicle if found guilty,” he said.

Muhammad Kifli added that there is an increasing trend of companies and licensed operators employing foreigners for around RM2,500 a month, as well as drivers with repeated offences. Last month, the JPJ issued 2,733 summonses against foreigners driving commercial vehicles, with the lack of a GDL accounting for most cases at 2,551. This is followed by 93 cases of not having a PSV and 89 cases of overloading.

“Licensed companies and operators in the transport industry are urged to always comply with the regulations set and ensure that every employee hired has valid documents and qualifications,” he advised.

“Continuous inspection and monitoring operations in collaboration with other enforcement agencies and uncompromising firm action will be taken against any party found to be violating any Act 333 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (suspension or endorsement/penalty points on driving licence), Act 715 of the APAD 2010 and other related acts,” he added.

On a related matter, the department discovered a foreign lorry driver who was using a fake MyKad and fake driving licence in an operation in Selayang recently. “Further checks found that the identity card and Competent Driving Licence (CDL) as well as the Goods Vehicle Licence (GDL) were all fake. This issue of forged documents is a serious offence,” said Muhammad Kifli.

