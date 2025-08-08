Negeri Sembilan JPJ seizes 10 luxury cars, issues over 10,400 saman this year for not having road tax – “lupa”

Much ado lately regarding un-road taxed and uninsured luxury cars (apparently it’s cheaper to be fined), and now, the Negeri Sembilan road transport department (JPJ) has said that so far this year, it has seized 10 luxury cars and issued over 10,400 saman for the offence, according to a report by The Star.
“These (luxury) vehicles… cost hundreds of thousands of ringgit each, but sadly, their owners have not paid the road tax. We have seized 10 luxury cars so far this year and will continue to act against those who still refuse to pay,” Negeri Sembilan JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf told reporters today, adding that some of these vehicles were without road tax and insurance for more than two years (that’s nothing compared to this).
“When we asked why they did not pay, they would just say ‘lupa’ (I forgot). That is a lame excuse which we will not accept. Their vehicles will be kept at our depot till their cases are settled (in court),” he said.
“Imagine if you are involved in an accident and you don’t have valid road tax or insurance. You will get in trouble with the law, and the other party will have problems claiming compensation if your car has no insurance coverage,” warned Hanif.
JPJ’s Ops Luxury and Ops Luxury 2.0
Comments
what Lupa… ???
Kasihanilah jutawan tu semua… Mereka tak sengaja… Memang mereka selalunya akan kena penyakit ‘lupa’ diri selepas kaya raya
Kalau langgar orang, total lost no claim..?
Lagi bayar for others lost.
Sometimes can terus bankrupt
settle outside lah. their father or lawyer will search out the victim or family of deceased and cover their mouth with loads of cash
A loop holes in our system. something the ministry should look into how to counter such practise. perhaps jpj should be able to extract data from it’s database to determine which registered vehicle failed to renew road tax with assumption that they also dont have insurance coverage. As such should act immediately.
Since we stopped having physical road tax disc I think ‘lupa’ is a real issue. But for those high end luxury and sports cars I think is nore like ‘tersengaja lupa’ la hahaha
Cars are too expensive in Malaysia, just to protect kereta tin Proton & Perodua. The road tax system needs to be revised so that bigger CC cars can be more affordable.
Without the normal sticker road tax disk on windscreen, mmg boleh lupa. Bring back the sticker but a better and user friendly type la…
It is possible to lupa. My EV road tax is RM0 and I forgot to renew it