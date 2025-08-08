Negeri Sembilan JPJ seizes 10 luxury cars, issues over 10,400 saman this year for not having road tax – “lupa”

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 8 2025 11:49 am

Much ado lately regarding un-road taxed and uninsured luxury cars (apparently it’s cheaper to be fined), and now, the Negeri Sembilan road transport department (JPJ) has said that so far this year, it has seized 10 luxury cars and issued over 10,400 saman for the offence, according to a report by The Star.

“These (luxury) vehicles… cost hundreds of thousands of ringgit each, but sadly, their owners have not paid the road tax. We have seized 10 luxury cars so far this year and will continue to act against those who still refuse to pay,” Negeri Sembilan JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf told reporters today, adding that some of these vehicles were without road tax and insurance for more than two years (that’s nothing compared to this).

“When we asked why they did not pay, they would just say ‘lupa’ (I forgot). That is a lame excuse which we will not accept. Their vehicles will be kept at our depot till their cases are settled (in court),” he said.

“Imagine if you are involved in an accident and you don’t have valid road tax or insurance. You will get in trouble with the law, and the other party will have problems claiming compensation if your car has no insurance coverage,” warned Hanif.

JPJ’s Ops Luxury and Ops Luxury 2.0

