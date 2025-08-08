Puspakom to operate on three Saturdays in Aug 2025

Vehicle inspection company Puspakom has been extending operations to Saturdays of late, and will be open for three extra days this month.
The extended operations – which is scheduled for August 9, 16, and 23 – is for selected branches across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed.
Below are the branches involved in the Saturday extensions.
Klang Valley
- Wangsa Maju
- Cheras
- Glenmarie
- Bangi
- Batu Caves
- Pandan Mewah
- Shah Alam
- Padang Jawa
North
- Sungai Petani
- Alor Setar
- Teluk Kumbar
- Mak Mandin
- Taiping
- Gopeng
South
- Alor Gajah
- Seremban
- Johor Bahru
- Pasir Gudang
- Senai
- Kluang
East Coast
- Kota Bharu
- Kuantan
East Malaysia
- Kota Kinabalu
- Kota Samarahan
Last month, Puspakom announced a seven-day week trial where selected outlets (Glenmarie and Batu Caves for now) will be open Monday to Sunday. These two outlets have weekend operation hours of 9am to 4pm.
