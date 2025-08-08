Puspakom to operate on three Saturdays in Aug 2025

In Local News / by Danny Tan / August 8 2025 10:55 am

Vehicle inspection company Puspakom has been extending operations to Saturdays of late, and will be open for three extra days this month.

The extended operations – which is scheduled for August 9, 16, and 23 – is for selected branches across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed.

Below are the branches involved in the Saturday extensions.

Klang Valley

Wangsa Maju

Cheras

Glenmarie

Bangi

Batu Caves

Pandan Mewah

Shah Alam

Padang Jawa

North

Sungai Petani

Alor Setar

Teluk Kumbar

Mak Mandin

Taiping

Gopeng

South

Alor Gajah

Seremban

Johor Bahru

Pasir Gudang

Senai

Kluang

East Coast

Kota Bharu

Kuantan

East Malaysia

Kota Kinabalu

Kota Samarahan

Last month, Puspakom announced a seven-day week trial where selected outlets (Glenmarie and Batu Caves for now) will be open Monday to Sunday. These two outlets have weekend operation hours of 9am to 4pm.

