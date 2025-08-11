2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA seen on Malaysian website – registrations of interest open for C178-gen EV model

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA has appeared on the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia website with registrations of interest now being taken for the third-generation model, codenamed C178, which appears set to arrive on our shores as a battery-electric model.

This will be the first CLA to be built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), bringing an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables the vehicle to take DC fast charging at up to 320 kW.

The local webpage for the Malaysian market does not state the variants or specifications for the vehicle, though at debut, the third-generation C178 was announced with two variants – the CLA250+ that packs a single rear-mounted motor that outputs 272 PS and 335 Nm, while the CLA350 adds a 109 PS front motor for a combined 354 PS and 515 Nm.

Thus equipped, the CLA250+ does the century sprint in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h, while the more potent, dual-motor CLA350 does the 0-100 km/h run in 4.9 seconds. The CLA250+ is claimed to have energy consumption figures ranging from 12.2 to 14.1 kWh per 100 km, while the CLA 350 is rated between 12.5 and 14.7 kWh per 100 km.

With a 85 kWh (nett) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery equipped, this equates to a range of between 694 km and 792 km for the CLA250+, and between 672 km to 771 km for the CLA350. Its range capability is aided by the manufacturer’s second-generation Electric Drive Unit (EDU 2.0) with a two-speed transmission, and in the case of the CLA350, the ability to disconnect the front motor to increase range.

The 800-volt electrical architecture that enables up to 320 kW DC charging enables a 325 km of additional range to be added in just 10 minutes of charging, though AC 11 kW is more limited, rated at just 11 kW. That said, bi-directional charging will be made available through a software update.

Der neue Mercedes-Benz CLA mit EQ Technologie: Displayinhalt kann optisch vom Serienstand abweichen; AMG Line Plus, Interieur: Schwarz/Clean White Pearl
The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA with EQ Technology: Display content may differ visually from the production model; AMG Line Plus, interior: black/clean white pearl

Inside, the C178 CLA can be specified with the MBUX Superscreen ensemble that brings three displays – a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a pair of 14-inch touchscreens – which span the width of the dashboard.

This runs on a new MB.OS operating system that offers the use of AI from two models – The MBUX Virtual Assistant uses ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing searches for general enquiries, or Google’s Gemini for navigation-related questions.

There has yet to be further technical details on the CLA for the Malaysian market, though for now, interested parties may register their interest for the battery-electric model at the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia page.

GALLERY: C178 Mercedes-Benz CLA

