Delivery riders with clean traffic records, responsible riding should get lower insurance premiums – Loke

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 11 2025 1:35 pm

Delivery riders with clean traffic records and responsible riding behaviour should be rewarded with lower insurance premiums, transport minister Anthony Loke has said. This approach would promote safer road practices and also reduce claims, benefiting insurers, New Straits Times reported.

“If we can make safety a national culture, it’s not just good for the public, it’s also beneficial for the insurance industry. Fewer accidents mean fewer claims,” Loke said at the launch of Pandasafe, a rider safety programme by Foodpanda Malaysia.

The Pandasafe programme is a long-term safety initiative aimed at protecting delivery partners, or riders, through a structured ecosystem. Through this programme, Foodpanda will introduce rider training programmes comprised of safe riding techniques, road safety modules, first-aid training and first response procedures, and more, reported NST.

The transport minister urged insurance providers to offer incentives or discounts to riders who have consistently adhered to safe riding habits, such has having no accident history, no summonses and have positive behaviuoral assessments.

“The ministry is ready to work with industry players and insurers to explore this further. Perhaps we can come up with a system that identifies low-risk riders and recognises their efforts,” the transport minister said, adding that cultivating a culture of road safety must go beyond government enforcement and seasonal campaigns.

Loke also urged delivery service platforms to not impose strict penalties on riders for late deliveries caused by factors beyond their control. “Sometimes it’s the weather, sometimes it’s heavy traffic. I hope that the public will also be more empathetic. Don’t lash out at riders when your food arrives late. Try to understand what they go through,” he added.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.