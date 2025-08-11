No change to toll exemption for motorcyclists, says LLM – claim made in viral post is misinformation

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / August 11 2025 10:27 am

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has said motorcyclists will continue to be exempted from paying toll. This comes following a viral post posted on social media on August 9, 2025 alleging that motorcyclists would need to start paying tolls from October.

In a release posted on its official Facebook page, LLM stated that there will be no change to the categories of vehicles currently subject to tolls, including the exemption for motorcyclists. It also dismissed the claim made in the viral post, adding that such misinformation could unnecessarily alarm motorcyclists as well as harm the reputation of the government, the works ministry (KKR), LLM and highway concessionaires.

“For the public’s information, PLUS Malaysia is currently testing an open toll system using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology. If the tests prove successful, the system will be rolled out in stage across highways operated by PLUS Malaysia. The objective of the system to improve traffic flow, enhance user convenience and reduce congestion at toll plazas,” LLM noted in its release.

LLM ends by urging the public, especially users of tolled roads, not to believe and spread unverified claims and to rely on official updates from the relevant authorities.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.