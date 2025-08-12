ITMax subsidiary Selmax secures 10-year contract as Shah Alam, Subang Jaya public parking operator

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / August 12 2025 11:22 am

In July, the Selangor state government announced that a newly appointed concession company would take over public parking fee collection duties for four local councils (PBTs) in the state starting from August 1.

It was said that wholly-owned Mentri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) subsidiary Rantaian Mesra would work with the appointed company to handle parking fee collection for the four PBTs, namely the Petaling Jaya city council (MBPJ), Subang Jaya city council (MBSJ), Shah Alam city council (MBSA) and Selayang municipal council (MPS).

Agree with it or not, this has now begun, with the announcement made by ITMax System in recent weeks of it having secured – via its 70%-owned subsidiary Selmax – a 10-year contract from both the MBSA and MBSJ to manage the Selangor Intelligent Parking (SIP) system for both councils.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia last week, ITMax said the contract with MBSA includes an option for a five-year extension, subject to assessments by the council and SIP system provider Rantaian Mesra, Bernama reported.

It added that Selmax, which accepted the revised letter of appointment (LOA) from MBSA on August 1, 2025, will also manage parking compounds in areas under the jurisdiction of MBSA, and stated that all three parties, Selmax, MBSA and Rantaian Mesra, will enter into a tripartite agreement to formalise the arrangement.

The same arrangement is also in place for Subang Jaya, with the appointment being for 10 years, with an option for a five-year extension, based on an earlier announcement made at the start of the month, as reported by FMT. Selmax will operate all gazetted car park spaces under MBSJ’s jurisdiction.

Both arrangements will also feature a similar revenue-sharing arrangement, with 50% of all parking collection earnings being retained by Selmax, with the remainder being distributed at a rate of 10% to Rantaian Mesra and 40% to the respective council.

For users, there is no change to the way they pay for parking, as all parking payment apps continue to be as usual. This means no changes to payment options available, such as Flexi Parking, Smart Selangor Parking, Touch ‘n Go, Setel, etc.

