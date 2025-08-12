RM30k worth of smuggled diesel seized at Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS, suspected to be sold in as far as Myanmar

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) this morning thwarted an attempt to smuggle 10,200 litres of diesel, estimated to be worth RM30,600, at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS), Bernama reports.

Three trailer trucks and three pick-up trucks were all caught with modified tanks carrying subsidised diesel. The trailers were detained at the heavy vehicle exit lane after passing the customs inspection on their way to Thailand at 8.45 am, while the pick-up trucks were detained earlier at 7.30 am at the Malaysian exit lane after passing the immigration inspection. The total seizure value, vehicles included, was RM380,600.

Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS Commander SAC Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said his team believes a syndicate is smuggling subsidised fuel out of Malaysia and collecting it in neighbouring countries before selling it in as far as Myanmar.

“Perhaps diesel fuel is taken from petrol stations in Malaysia and industrial storage facilities. Their modus operandi is varied, and this is one way they obtain the fuel,” he said, adding that all the drivers, aged between 40 and 60, were arrested.

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

