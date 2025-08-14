Bolt Business launched in Malaysia – centralised employee ride-hailing management; less messy claims

In Local News, Public Transport / by /

Bolt Business launched in Malaysia – centralised employee ride-hailing management; less messy claims

Ride-hailing company Bolt, which is headquartered in Estonia, has launched Bolt Business in Malaysia, which serves to provide companies with a more efficient way of managing employee travel.

Available with no onboarding fees, Bolt Business’ centralised ride management dashboard and automated reporting tools eliminate the hassle of manual claims processes related to rides ordered by employees for daily commuting, meetings or on-ground operations.

With the ability to set ride limits, assign cost centres, track usage and access real-time reports from a single account, Bolt Business also allows finance and HR teams to streamline expense management, reduce paperwork and enable data-driven decisions about business mobility. Integration with third-party platforms such as Zoho, SAP Concur, Rydoo and Expensify allows businesses to add in Bolt Business to their expense management system with ease.

“We built Bolt Business to make life easier for both companies and their employees. A lot of businesses still struggle with messy claims and manual processes just to handle something as simple as a ride,” said Afzan Lutfi, general manager of Bolt Malaysia.

“With this launch, we’re giving them a smarter, more transparent way to manage travel, while creating more earning opportunities for local driver-partners. It’s a step forward not just for business mobility, but for our wider commitment to Malaysia,” he added.

Fully licenced by the land public transport agency (APAD), Bolt was launched in November 2024 and started its operations in the Klang Valley area. Within three months, it recorded a 540% increase in driver partners and a 280% rise in registered passengers.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard's strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 